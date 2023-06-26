Select Star Announces New Partnership with Databricks Supporting Unity Catalog

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Select Star, the automated data discovery and governance platform, has announced an official partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, along with integration with Databricks Unity Catalog.

“With the rise of machine learning models and AI workloads, governance and management of data is more important than ever before,” said Shinji Kim, Select Star founder and CEO. “Customers of Select Star and Databricks will see an instant value of data discovery insights to their cloud data lakehouse with this new integration with Databricks.”

Databricks and Select Star provide a powerful solution for automated data discovery on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. Select Star integrates with Databricks Unity Catalog to uncover deep contextual insights in data models like table and column dependencies and data entity relationships. Select Star helps enterprises to democratize data understanding and enablement across teams by auto-generating documentation on what’s been considered tribal knowledge in the past. The platform natively integrates with data visualization and business intelligence tools including Tableau, Looker, Metabase, and Microsoft Power BI today.

“Unified data governance has become increasingly important for data-driven organizations,” said Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. “With this partnership, Select Star can offer a comprehensive look into data and machine learning pipelines through end-to-end column-level lineage, along with insights from BI dashboards on the lakehouse.”

Select Star recently joined the Databricks Partner Programs in addition to seeing more joint customer traction with recent engagements with companies like Opendoor, Pitney Bowes, and Fivetran.

Databricks Unity Catalog support for Select Star is available today. Sign-up is available at http://www.selectstar.com.

About Select Star

Select Star is a fully automated data discovery platform that helps everyone find, understand & use company data. You can understand column and table-level relationships in seconds with data lineage, catalog, and automated documentation. By implementing Select Star, companies can create a system of record for all the data across their company and teams. Headquartered in San Francisco but highly distributed across the globe, Select Star is a fast-growing Series A funded startup with leadership from Akamai Technologies, Cloudera, Snowflake and Altman Solon backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, and Sozo Ventures.