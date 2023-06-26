Diligent Data Launches ESG Module, Empowering Organizations to Benchmark ESG Efforts Against Industry Peers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, has partnered with sustainability tech provider Clarity AI to launch its ESG module, giving organizations and investors greater transparency into ESG scores and how a company’s climate data measures against the wider market. The module is available within Insightia One, Diligent’s market intelligence platform, and can be leveraged together with Insightia’s additional shareholder engagement and governance data solutions.

“Pressure is mounting on organizations to enhance their ESG disclosures, with twenty-six environmental and social proposals winning majority support at S&P 500 companies in 2022, compared to eighteen in 2020,” said Amanda Carty, Managing Director of ESG & Data Intelligence at Diligent. “Consequently, we’ve heard from our customers that being able to compare climate posture to their peers is becoming increasingly valuable. Diligent’s ESG module in Insightia One equips organizations with crucial insights into how their climate efforts measure against industry averages — and as a result, how shareholders, investors and customers are perceiving their treatment of ESG as both a risk and an opportunity.”

Using the ESG module, organizations can optimize shareholder engagement by having access to many of the same metrics and scores investors use in their investment strategy. Diligent offers ESG scores for over 15,000 organizations worldwide, calculated using Clarity AI’s proprietary methodology based on data from public disclosures and 30+ external data partners.

Scores integrate three types of data:

Quantitative data — Measurable data including scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

Policies — Qualitative data such as company climate frameworks and targets.

Controversies — Data collected from over 100,000 news articles daily to account for controversies measured against 39 business-relevant categories.

“Incorporating ESG metrics into investment and corporate strategy can provide a number of benefits, including risk mitigation, opportunity identification, and stakeholder engagement. Having access to transparent, accurate, and reliable data is a crucial step to future-proof businesses,” said Carmen Boulet, Strategy Director at Clarity AI. “We’re thrilled to partner with Diligent, a leader in GRC software, to bring Clarity AI’s market-leading ESG scores to its customers.”

About Diligent

Diligent is a leading GRC SaaS company that gives organizations the tools and solutions they need to bring clarity to complex risk, elevate impactful insights and get ahead of a world that is constantly changing. With solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, Diligent empowers more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Insightia

Insightia, a Diligent brand since January 2022, is a leading SaaS provider of expert insights and intelligent analytics with a focus on shareholder activism, proxy voting and corporate governance. Through its web application, Insightia One, clients can access the most complete solution for listed company intelligence on the market, with broader and deeper insights than ever before.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses advanced technology to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. Clarity AI’s capabilities are an essential tool for end-to-end sustainability analysis related to investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer e-commerce, and regulatory reporting. Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 390,000 funds, 198 countries, and 199 local governments, which represents more breadth than any other player in the market.