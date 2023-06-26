GoNetspeed Service Now Available to North End New Britain Residents and Businesses

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed and the City of New Britain today announced that residents and businesses throughout the North End of the city are now eligible to sign up for high-speed 100% fiber internet service through GoNetspeed. Residents interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed is continuing construction throughout the North End of the city, and service is expected to be available to additional residents in the coming weeks. As GoNetspeed continues to make access to service available to residents and businesses throughout the city, more individuals are now able to experience symmetrical fiber internet speeds that allow customers to upload just as fast as they can download.

“GoNetspeed is continuing to make rapid progress and more of our residents and businesses are now able to experience a higher quality of online life,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “The partnership with GoNetspeed will support our growth as a community, paving a path for success and development that will carry New Britain well into the future. We are thrilled to see the impact of a new provider and a new option for our residents as we near the completion of the project.”

The $10 million project is funded by GoNetspeed and the City of New Britain’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, coming at no cost to the New Britain taxpayer. This infrastructure will ensure that residents have access to affordable, high-speed internet service, and that all municipal buildings and traffic points will be interconnected on their own private fiber network. Through this unique strategic partnership, city departments and public safety personnel will soon be able to better provide service to New Britain residents.

“We have continued to quickly deploy service availability to residents and businesses throughout New Britain,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operating Officer. “With construction completed and access to service available throughout the South End of the city, residents throughout the North End are quickly gaining access to service that will power their modern home and work life.”

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout their footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.