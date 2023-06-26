inTEST Corporation Induction Heating Technology by Ambrell® Selected for Environmentally Preferred Approach for Preheating Application

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets, announced today that it was awarded two orders with a total value of over $3.0 million dollars to provide induction heating technology by Ambrell® for a welding preheating application. The utility/energy industry customer is replacing its natural gas preheating system with Ambrell’s environmentally preferred electric induction heating systems to preheat metal in preparation for welding. The Ambrell solution will be used in multiple production lines in the customer’s operation with the potential for expansion into additional facilities. Shipments are expected in the latter half of 2023.

“ This is the latest example of a customer recognizing the value of converting to induction heating. Our solution is replacing a traditional process that used natural gas as a heat source. For this application, Ambrell induction heating offers many efficiency benefits in addition to helping to reduce CO 2 emissions,” said Scott Nolen, President of inTEST’s Process Technologies division. “ We continue to see robust demand for our induction heating solutions from customers seeking to reduce their CO 2 emissions by replacing heating processes that consume natural gas. While there is considerable focus on this objective within the energy segment, we believe all industries which use fossil fuels for any heating application should consider upgrading their processes to use induction heating to meet net zero emission goals.”

Ambrell induction heating can help companies meet carbon neutrality goals as induction heating systems are a Scope 1 zero-emission solution, efficiently using electricity as its energy source. Ambrell offers the content and tools to help companies discover and take advantage of the environmentally-friendly benefits of induction heating. Its enhanced Energy Savings Calculator enables companies to quantify the benefits of switching to induction heating based on their process both in terms of energy cost savings and CO 2 reduction. In addition, Ambrell provides complimentary feasibility testing in its applications laboratories to assist in the transition to induction heating. Ambrell will be displaying its induction heating solutions at the annual ASME Turbo Expo June 26 through June 30 in Boston, booth #616.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

