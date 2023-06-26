New Partnership Gives Ohio Hospitals More Energy and Sustainability Resources

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) has partnered with CLEAResult, America’s largest energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions provider, to bring Ohio hospitals greater access to sustainability solutions through two services—Energy Procurement and ENERGY STAR® Benchmarking and Certification. The partnership expands OHA’s Statewide Energy & Sustainability Program by offering members expert guidance on how to start or advance their facilities’ sustainability goals.

“OHA is committed to helping Ohio hospitals optimize their operations and reduce their energy use,” said Mike Abrams, OHA president and CEO. “Hospitals utilize sustainability and energy efficiency projects to reduce their utility costs, improve their environmental footprint, and reinvest savings into their communities. In 2022, participating member hospitals achieved $11.9 million in utility cost savings from our energy and sustainability program’s services.”

Healthcare facilities are the second most energy-intensive building type in the country according to the U.S. Department of Energy, accounting for about 10% of total commercial building energy use. ENERGY STAR benchmarking and energy procurement services will help Ohio hospitals measure their current systems and take proactive steps to reduce their environmental impact and operating costs.

Beginning with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency partnership in the 1990s, OHA embarked on a statewide initiative to assist hospitals with pollution prevention and waste reduction. Today, OHA’s Energy & Sustainability Program is an award-winning, nationally recognized model that supports Ohio hospitals’ health care missions by offering guidance on cost-effective sustainability improvements, educational events, advocacy and more.

CLEAResult leads over 1,650 active energy programs across the U.S. and Canada with expert teams that complete over 10,000 commercial and industrial projects annually. The company’s decarbonization team provides Carbon Consulting, Strategic Energy Management services and more to help organizations of all sizes plan and implement sustainability solutions that best fit their needs.

“Hospitals use nearly three times more energy than the average commercial building,” CLEAResult’s Vice President of Decarbonization Keri Macklin emphasized. “Energy efficiency and other decarbonization efforts lower these costs, reduce carbon emissions and improve public health for all Ohio communities.”

There are already 142 OHA member hospitals participating in ENERGY STAR Benchmarking and 21 members using CLEAResult’s Energy Procurement services. In 2022, Ohio had 19 ENERGY STAR certified hospitals—the most in the country—these new services aim to help the state maintain its lead.

“Our Program continues to evolve to meet the needs of our membership,” said Kevin Zacharyasz, OHA Director of Energy & Sustainability Program. “We have now expanded the program to look holistically at not only energy but sustainability initiatives as well. One focus of the program is to explore the correlation between health impacts and the environment where we live. We want to ensure that the communities in which our member hospitals serve have access to healthy water, air, and land leading to an overall healthy Ohio.”

OHA’s member-led Environmental Leadership Council will also work alongside CLEAResult to provide additional guidance and leadership for Ohio hospitals’ and health systems’ efforts to improve environmental stewardship, equity and overall health and wellness in the state.

About OHA

Established in 1915, OHA represents 246 hospitals and 15 health systems throughout Ohio that employ 430,000 Ohioans and contribute $91.7 billion to Ohio’s economy along with $7.8 billion in net community benefit. OHA is the nation’s first state hospital association and is recognized nationally for our patient safety and health care quality initiatives and environmental sustainability programs. OHA website: www.ohiohospitals.org.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and decarbonization solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts guide industrial facilities, businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers toward an equitable and environmentally sustainable future. Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.