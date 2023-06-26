 Maximum Effort Channel, a Partnership Between Fubo and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, Announces Welsh Wednesdays

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort announced today the launch of Welsh Wednesdays on Maximum Effort Channel. Welsh Wednesdays will bring viewers top Welsh content in a 6 hour programming block, provided by S4C and curated by Maximum Effort, every Wednesday beginning June 28th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

S4C, the Welsh language television channel, will supply Maximum Effort Channel with weekly programming such as Bang, Petrol Head, Red Wall, Gareth Bale: Living the Dream, Wrexham Our Club and Vets.

“As many have noted, there is an alarming lack of Welsh content available for American viewing pleasure. That stops today. Well, actually Wednesdays,” said Maximum Effort Co-founder Ryan Reynolds. “We’re so grateful to S4C for helping bring Welsh programming to a broader audience. And to that broader audience, don’t worry, I am told there will be subtitles.”

“Ryan Reynolds is our adopted Welshman and his respect, understanding and commitment to Wrexham and Wales is unquestionable. Welsh Wednesdays is an exciting new long-term partnership and we are thrilled to be working with the Maximum Effort channel and Fubo on this commercial output deal,” said S4C Chief Content Officer Llinos Griffin-Williams. "It gives us the opportunity to show Welsh culture, language and talent on the international stage in our Wednesday takeovers. This will take Welsh language content to the world and will benefit the entire creative sector here in Wales as we showcase everything from S4C dramas to entertainment formats, documentaries and sport.”

Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

About S4C

S4C, Wales’ national broadcaster, is a Welsh language television channel established in 1982. The channel broadcasts over 115 hours a week of programmes including news, drama, documentaries, music, entertainment and children’s programmes. You can view S4C across the United Kingdom, with some programmes also available to watch throughout the world on our streaming and social media platforms.

s4c.cymru/clic/

