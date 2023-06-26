IDEAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Acquires Louis Allis Company, Beloit Power Systems, Colt Industries & Fairbanks Morse Large Motor and Generator Portfolio

MANSFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (IDEAL) of Mansfield, Ohio, announced today the acquisition of the tangible and intangible personal property and certain intellectual property of Louis Allis Large Synchronous Machines and Louis Allis Large Induction Motors, product lines of the former Louis Allis Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition, the acquisition grants IDEAL rights to certain Intellectual Property related to Beloit Power Systems Motors and Generators, Fairbanks Morse Motors and Generators, and Colt Industries Motors and Generators. The deal expands IDEAL’s installation base and gives security to the sustainment of these critical machines to the US Government and other industrial customers.

IDEAL is the nation’s last 100% privately-held, family-owned, vertically integrated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a full range of specialty high-power electric machinery. IDEAL’s acquisition provides Louis Allis Company’s large motors and generator customers—and the customers of its other legacy brands—with continued service and production of new machines (new designs, replacements, and spares), factory-engineered upgrades, parts, field service, and support.

“IDEAL is committed to being the most capable ‘Build America, Buy America Act’ O.E.M. for motors and generators,” said IDEAL President and Owner Jim Petersen. “Our company combines entrepreneurial American ownership, ultimate control over materials and origin, and full in-house production with the goal to produce 100% made-in-America products. Further, this acquisition greatly increases our installation base and know-how in support of new products and sustainment programs for the defense industry.”

The intellectual property IDEAL acquired, which includes files, drawings, engineering data, design and other information in vast paper, microfilm, and digital stores, has all been relocated to IDEAL’s Mansfield, Ohio, factory and is being digitized for the first time, bringing more than one hundred years of designs into the 21st Century for the benefit of IDEAL’s customers.

The IP includes the right to engineer, design, manufacture, sell and market all Louis Allis Induction Motors above 950 horsepower (HP) including Louis Allis Large Synchronous Machines and Louis Allis Large Induction Motors and the right to use the names "Louis Allis Company,” "Louis Allis Large Motor,” "Louis Allis Large Motor Corporation,” and the Louis Allis stylized logo.

Excluded from this acquisition are the Small Louis Allis A.C. Induction motors below the NEMA N449 frame, Louis Allis A.C. Induction motors up to 950 horsepower (HP) completely made and manufactured outside the United States, and used and reconditioned motors of any frame size.

ABOUT THE IDEAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Since 1903, IDEAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, together with its Louis Allis Company, Beloit Power Systems, Colt Industries, and Fairbanks Morse Large Motors and Generators businesses, is globally recognized as the last 100% American-owned, vertically integrated, full-line original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of high-power, specialty electric motors, generators, condensers, converters, power systems, and controls up to 50 MVA. IDEAL is deeply committed to strengthening the domestic US manufacturing base with unparalleled capabilities and delivering superior quality products and services to a wide range of on and offshore applications. For more information, visit https://www.theidealelectric.com.

