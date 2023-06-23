On National Pineapple Day, MOD Pizza and Dole Packaged Foods Team Up to Determine the Future of Pineapple Pizza

MOD Pizza and Dole Packaged Foods team up to determine the future of pineapple pizza. On June 27, any MOD -size pizza topped with pineapple is just $5 at all MOD locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National Pineapple Day on June 27, 2023 MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, and Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing packaged fruit and healthy snacks, are teaming up to find the ultimate pineapple pizza creation. MOD and Dole are calling on pineapple lovers to determine the next evolution of pineapple pizza, using the highly debated fruit as well as any of MOD’s 40+ toppings. On June 27, customers are invited to enjoy a $5 MOD-size pizza* when they add pineapple as a topping at any MOD location across the country.

While many Americans list pizza as one of their favorite foods, adding pineapple as a topping remains one of the most controversial culinary debates. Last year, MOD took a side in the divisive pineapple pizza conversation by proclaiming they are “undoubtably pro-pineapple.” This year, MOD is taking it a step further by searching for the next big pineapple pizza creation, beyond the well-known “Hawaiian Pizza” which has been around since the 1960s and is traditionally topped with pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese, and either ham or bacon. Customers are invited to any MOD location nationwide to create and submit their own version of pineapple pizza by posting on social media and tagging @modpizza and @dolesunshine.

“Our customers always inspire us with their culinary creations at MOD, and I’m confident that Pineapple Day will be no exception,” says Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Excellence at MOD Pizza. “I have no doubt we’ll have some amazing suggestions for the future of pineapple pizza to help us solidly declare that pineapple indeed belongs on pizza!”

“Dole Pineapple is such a versatile, sweet and tangy flavor loved by many in a variety of recipe applications, so we know pineapple can up the game for interesting pizza topping combinations. We look forward to seeing what our Dole pineapple fans create with MOD pizza,” said Stuart McAllister, Vice President of Foodservice Sales & Marketing for Dole Packaged Foods. “We’re excited to shine a well-deserved spotlight on Dole pineapple on MOD’s pizza as one of the most iconic pineapple creations on National Pineapple Day.”

For inspiration on creating the next great pineapple pizza, check out this video in which MOD asked customers “How Do you Pineapple?” To take advantage of this offer, customers can visit any MOD Pizza location on June 27 and simply add pineapple as a pizza topping to receive the $5 pizza deal.

* Valid June 27, 2023 in-store on MOD-size pizzas only. Additional charge for alternate crusts. Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. At participating U.S locations, while supplies last.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 540 system-wide** across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

**The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC

ABOUT DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in five core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, Pantry and Functional Supplements. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.