AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Trinidad & Tobago Insurance Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Trinidad & Tobago Insurance Limited (TATIL) (Trinidad and Tobago). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TATIL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

TATIL’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). TATIL’s surplus growth and level of risk-adjusted capitalization continues to be supported by profitable overall earnings, favorable liquidity measures, steady operating cash flows, as well as an effective reinsurance program that mitigates catastrophic loss.

TATIL has generally produced favorable underwriting results, and absent the recent market turmoil, this has been augmented by stable levels of investment and rental income, resulting in historically profitable overall operating performance. These factors are somewhat offset by the geographic concentration of TATIL’s operations, its continuing challenge to maintain earnings and market share in extremely competitive markets and its inherent exposure to catastrophe events.

The company recently completed the acquisition of Colonial Fire and General Insurance Company Limited (Colfire), consolidating its position as one of the top two dominant property/casualty insurers in the Trinidad and Tobago market. TATIL and Colfire will operate as separate entities in the short to medium term; however, integration efforts will concentrate on extracting business synergies and achieving economies of scale where possible.

