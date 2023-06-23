LUMINELLE Announces a Marketing Agreement with the U.S. Women's Health Alliance

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LUMINELLE (UVision360, Inc.), an innovative medical device company, announces today a substantial marketing agreement with the U.S. Women's Health Alliance (USWHA), an organization focused on promoting high-quality, affordable healthcare for women.

Under the agreement, the LUMINELLE® SUSTAINE Endoscopic system will be made available to OBGYN medical practices and their patients across USWHA's 1100+ Alliance health care practices nationwide, enabling USWHA Members to provide their patients an alternative to costly hospital procedures with the new FDA-cleared LUMINELLE SUSTAINE Endoscopy system. In turn, the agreement will give LUMINELLE access to over 5000 providers in 34 states. The LUMINELLE SUSTAINE system is used to diagnose and treat numerous uterine and urological conditions easily and affordably and answer a call to fill an unmet medical need.

“We are delighted to partner with the USWHA and its members,” said LUMINELLE CEO Allison London Brown. “We have a shared mission in providing better clinical outcomes and cost-effective solutions to gynecological practices and their patients, which is increasingly important, especially in these economically challenging times. We are committed to delivering the USWHA members a lower-cost alternative for physicians to treat patients in their office, and to provide practices the best option for care.”

“The U.S. Women's Health Alliance is committed to improving the quality and affordability of women’s care,” says Jack Feltz, MD, President of USWHA. “We champion physicians and patients by bringing the best and latest technology to the office setting. We believe that devices like LUMINELLE are essential to delivering simple and cost-effective diagnosis and treatment options for women. Through this partnership with LUMINELLE, the mission of the U.S. Women's Health Alliance to ‘help private practices thrive in a new healthcare environment' will be advanced."

About U.S. Women’s Health Alliance

The U.S. Women’s Health Alliance is a national women’s healthcare organization of respected healthcare practices across the United States, who work together to improve the quality of women’s care, create a more affordable healthcare system and protect and preserve the private practice of medicine. Formed in 2012, the USWHA is an OBGYN association comprised of over 4000 providers and their 20,000+ employees, who directly care for the lives of over 10 million women. We accomplish our unified Mission through member group collaboration, pooled resources, development of new models of healthcare delivery including evidence-based quality metrics, and shared savings initiatives. Members of USWHA also collaborate on medical technology, operational and practice management benchmarks, and group purchasing programs. We also develop healthy relationships with hospital systems, insurance companies, medical industries, and government organizations to strengthen our reach and impact on the lives of women throughout the nation. To learn more about the U.S. Women's Health Alliance, visit uswha.com.

About LUMINELLE

LUMINELLE (UVision360, Inc.) is an innovative developer of easy-to-use, and cost-effective, point-of-care diagnostic and operative solutions. The company has developed the first-of-it’s kind LUMINELLE SUSTAINE System, a simplified, compact, and modular endoscopic system employing the latest in high‐tech optics and interchangeable accessories designed to meet the growing needs of physicians. Guided by visualization, LUMINELLE is dedicated to advancing women’s health with access to more accurate diagnoses along with faster and less invasive therapeutic procedures. More information about the LUMINELLE System can be found by visiting www.luminelle360.com