Pernod Ricard to Enter Into an Agreement in Principle on the Potential Sale of Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky Brand to Stock Spirits Group

Press Release – Paris, 23 June 2023

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), through Chivas Brothers Limited, entered today into an agreement in principle with Stock Spirits Group in relation to the potential sale of the Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky brand, after receiving a firm offer from the spirits and liqueur producer. This proposed transaction remains subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading brands in the blend-12 yo Scotch whisky category in France, with presence also in other European markets such as Spain, Luxembourg, and Italy. Its range has increased in recent years with the addition of Clan Caribbean rum-based spirit drink.

This transaction is part of Pernod Ricard’s active portfolio management, aiming at adapting to the evolving needs of its consumers and providing greater opportunities for premiumization. In France, the Group’s portfolio of Scotch whiskies includes the blended whiskies Ballantine’s and Chivas Regal, as well as The Glenlivet and Aberlour single malts.

Stock Spirits Group is a Central European based spirits company present in Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Italy. It owns more than 70 brands, including Zoladkowa Vodka, Stock 84 brandy, Limonce limoncello or Bozkov rum. The group has more than 1,200 employees. It exports to more than 50 countries worldwide.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, stated: “Our dynamic and broad-based growth across categories and geographies is strengthened by our active portfolio management strategy. Following a successful series of targeted acquisitions, the disposal of Clan Campbell will enable our teams to focus on priority brands.”

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €10,701 million in fiscal year FY22. The Group, which owns 17 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard’s portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur or Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. The Group’s mission is to unlock the magic of human connections by bringing “Good Times from a Good Place”, in line with its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap. Pernod Ricard’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,480 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its purposeful and inclusive culture of conviviality, bringing people together in meaningful, sustainable and responsible ways to create value over the long term. Executing its strategic plan, Transform & Accelerate, Pernod Ricard now relies on its “Conviviality Platform”, a new growth model based on data and artificial intelligence to meet the ever-changing demand of consumers.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Stock Spirits

Stock Spirits is one of the leading companies producing spirits and liqueurs. It has an established position in the category of flavored alcohols and pure vodkas in Poland and in the Czech Republic. Stock Spirits Group also develops its revenue management skills including, above all, the use of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. The company is focusing primarily on developing a new range of products and services, entering new markets and developing a portfolio high-quality products.