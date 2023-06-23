ISAE Group and Dassault Systèmes Partner to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of the Aerospace Industry

LE BOURGET, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and ISAE Group, which comprises the six leading aerospace engineering schools in France, today announced their partnership to develop student skills in the latest digital practices used by the aerospace industry. ISAE Group will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform in its training programs for 7,000 students.

The agreement was signed today at the Paris Air Show by Olivier Lesbre, President, ISAE Group, and Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing & Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes.

The aerospace industry, long familiar with technological breakthroughs that meet the most stringent requirements, is undergoing profound change: decarbonization of air transport, growing needs for Earth observation, defense, security and communication, and increased development in the drone and space sectors. In response to these challenges and opportunities, the entire ecosystem must digitally transform to increase the flexibility and efficiency of its innovation and collaboration processes.

In light of this change, higher education institutions must help their students acquire the skills related to these new practices. Through its partnership with Dassault Systèmes, ISAE Group will integrate the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Dassault Systèmes’ applications into its teaching to achieve the training objectives set by its schools.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its applications are used to create virtual twins of products and manage their life cycle. It includes project management, computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, systems engineering and structural calculations. It also includes immersive technologies and the simulation of fluids, complex systems, multi-physics systems and manufacturing processes, as well as the representation and planning of assembly lines and industry 4.0 factories.

The partnership will provide Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Edu team and ISAE Group’s schools with a framework for close collaboration on adopting capabilities in all curricula, establishing certification programs, and providing innovative learning, research and support for ISAE Group’s startups.

“We are delighted to partner with Dassault Systèmes. This is testimony to our joint commitment to the development of knowledge and skills that will enable the digital transformation of the aerospace industry. By embedding teaching methods in the digital-driven dynamic, we are also responding to the expectations of our future students as well as manufacturers in the industry,” said Olivier Lesbre.

“ISAE plays a key role in the training ecosystem in France. Our partnership will enable us to create a strong link between this ecosystem and aerospace industry manufacturers, thanks to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,” said Florence Verzelen. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is widely deployed across the industry. It provides an innovative and dynamic learning environment specially adapted to the scale of a network of schools for leveraging and sharing best practices in teaching.”

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About ISAE Group

The ISAE Group’s vocation is to unite schools in the aerospace engineering field under a common banner. The aim is to meet the needs of the aerospace sector by offering a wide range of dedicated training programs in the field (Engineering, Masters, Advanced Masters and Doctorates), comprising a quality label for these programs and developing joint projects among members. With six schools, some sixty training programs and approximately 2,000 graduates a year, the ISAE Group provides industries and institutions in the aerospace sector with a wide range of profiles among its graduates with a high scientific and technical level unique in Europe.

The Schools in the ISAE Group have a presence in all the main aerospace regions of France with ISAE-SUPAERO and ENAC (Occitanie-Toulouse), ISAE-ENSMA (Nouvelle Aquitaine - Poitiers), ISAE- SUPMÉCA (Ile de France - Saint Ouen), ESTACA (Ile de France in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Pays de la Loire in Laval Nouvelle Aquitaine in Bordeaux), and École de l’Air et de l'Espace (Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur - Salon-de-Provence). The ISAE Group is also developing a network of partner schools with ESTIA (Nouvelle Aquitaine – Bidart), EIGSI (Nouvelle Aquitaine - La Rochelle) and Elisa Aerospace (Haut de France in Saint-Quentin and Nouvelle Aquitaine in Saint-Jean D’Illac).