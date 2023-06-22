KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DATA 2023-CNTR

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of DATA 2023-CNTR, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $450.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan that is expected to be co-originated by Barclays Capital Real Estate Inc. (40.0%), Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. (30.0%) and Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. (30.0%) on or about July 14, 2023. The fixed rate loan is expected to have a 10-year term and require monthly interest-only payments based on an assumed fixed rate of 5.75%. The loan is secured by a two-building data center complex containing a gross building area of 790,339 sf with 67.4 megawatts of rentable power located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, approximately 23 miles northwest of the Chicago CBD. As of June 2023, the center was 86.7% leased by sf to 23 tenants.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the property of approximately $48.6 million, which is 19.9% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $555.8 million, which is 38.7% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 81.0%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

