AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the property/casualty subsidiaries of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. [NYSE: THG], which are collectively referred to as The Hanover. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hanover, which is the parent holding company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Worcester, MA. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect The Hanover’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The assessment of the group’s balance sheet strength is anchored by its risk-adjusted capitalization, which is at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The overall balance sheet assessment also reflects its stable loss reserve position, comprehensive reinsurance program and the benefits it derives from the additional financial flexibility available through The Hanover. Financial leverage at The Hanover is within acceptable levels for the current ratings with very favorable interest coverage ratios. Balance sheet strength is somewhat offset by exposure to catastrophe and terrorism events. Additionally, the ratings of The Hanover reflect its adequate operating performance, which remains in-line with peers despite higher current accident year losses, lower amounts of reserve releases and elevated catastrophe losses in 2022. The ratings also consider the group’s sound business profile and diversified product offerings, especially within its commercial and specialty lines of business. The Hanover’s business profile assessment reflects its strong market position, including a leading position in many of its targeted market niches, along with its experienced management team. The group’s product range includes personal lines, core commercial offerings and specialty coverages, with business expansion supported by strong relationships with its independent agency partners. The Hanover has implemented an appropriately designed and embedded ERM program to address the organization’s risks. A formal framework is in place, and the continual evaluation and monitoring of key risks and tolerances is well-established.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.:

AIX Specialty Insurance Company

Allmerica Financial Alliance Insurance Company

Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Company

Campmed Casualty & Indemnity Company, Inc.

Citizens Insurance Company of America

Citizens Insurance Company of Ohio

Citizens Insurance Company of the Midwest

Citizens Insurance Company of Illinois

The Hanover American Insurance Company

The Hanover Atlantic Insurance Company Ltd.

The Hanover Insurance Company

The Hanover Casualty Company (formerly known as Hanover Lloyd’s Insurance Company)

Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company

NOVA Casualty Company

Verlan Fire Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.—

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $199.5 million 7.625% senior unsecured debentures, due 2025 (of which $61.8 million remains outstanding)

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $375.0 million 4.5% senior unsecured fixed rate notes, due 2026

-- “bbb-” (Good) on $165.7 million 8.207% subordinated deferrable debentures, due 2027 (of which $50.1 million remains outstanding)

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $300 million 2.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the shelf registration have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.—

-- “bbb+” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bbb-” (Good) on subordinated debt

-- “bbb-” (Good) on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.