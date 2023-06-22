MusiCares® Launches Humans of Hip Hop in Partnership With Vivid Seats

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MusiCares®, the leading music charity that provides a safety net of health and human services for the music community, is pleased to launch Humans of Hip Hop. The program is directed at providing resources tailored to the needs of the hip hop community nationwide with an initial focus in eight key cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles/Compton, New York, Oakland, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

“Like so many other communities post-pandemic, the hip hop community is in need of support,” said Rico Love, an artist advocate based in Miami and Chair of the Recording Academy®’s Black Music Collective. “I’ve heard my community voice their needs. With MusiCares and Humans of Hip Hop, I’m excited to work directly with artists and change-makers to get people the services that will really make a difference in their lives.”

Humans of Hip Hop will bring programming to key cities over three years, working to design bespoke services focused closely on the needs of members of the hip hop community. The partnership is grounded in co-creation, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships to continue building MusiCares programming that is responsive to the needs of the hip hop community.

Between August 2021 and July 2022, one-fifth of all MusiCares clients identified as Black music professionals. Humans of Hip Hop will provide an opportunity for MusiCares to learn from the hip hop and Black music community to ensure a more comprehensive understanding of the needs of these professionals. MusiCares will also be adding a full-time project lead for Humans of Hip Hop to serve as the day-to-day focal point for building inroads and maintaining partnership with the hip hop community.

“I’m thankful to be part of Humans of Hip Hop and bring a voice to my community,” said Salt-N-Pepa, artist advocates based in New York. “With MusiCares we’re going to listen to leaders and creators and make sure our people are getting the help they need.”

Humans of Hip Hop would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, including ticket marketplace Vivid Seats as the Supporting Partner. Each sponsor is critical to providing support for future programming, production, and community relations.

“Vivid Seats is proud to support MusiCares’ work through their new Humans of Hip Hop campaign. We believe in the power of live events and supporting those working behind the music,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. “Since partnering with MusiCares in 2020, we have proudly sponsored COVID-19 and natural disaster relief efforts to help affected music industry professionals. Through this campaign, we look forward to supporting the hip hop community and ensuring access to the important programming and assistance offered through MusiCares.”

More information will be shared in the coming months about when Humans of Hip Hop will officially kick off in the eight key cities. For those interested in participating in their cities, stay tuned to MusiCares social media platforms. For interested sponsors, please reach out to laura.crawford@musicares.org.

“MusiCares is grateful to our sponsors and artist advocates for helping us kick off this program,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “This work will allow us to zero in on the unique needs of the community and continue our work creating meaningful services driven by leaders and advocates of hip hop.”

“We are thrilled to see this important initiative for our music people in the hip hop community come to life,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “Providing the resources and services needed will ensure the community know their voices are being heard and I look forward to see the impact MusiCares, sponsors and artist advocates will produce with Humans of Hip Hop.”

For those in the music community seeking financial or health assistance, please contact MusiCares at 800.687.4227 or musicaresrelief@musicares.org. To be eligible for MusiCares assistance, applicants must be able to document employment history through a minimum of five years employment in the music industry or six commercially released recordings or videos (singles). MusiCares may grant short-term financial assistance for personal or addiction needs that have arisen due to unforeseen circumstances. Funding may also be awarded to help with needs such as rent, car payments, insurance premiums, utilities, medical/dental expenses, psychotherapy, addiction treatment, sober living, and other personal expenses.

For more information about the Humans of Hip Hop program, visit www.musicares.org.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

ABOUT VIVID SEATS

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.