Clariane Signs a New Long-Term Real Estate Equity Partnership

Clariane, the leading European community in care, healthcare and hospitality in times of vulnerability, announces the long-term capital investment of a group of investors composed of Amundi Immobilier, Covéa, Crédit Agricole Assurances and Malakoff Humanis, into a real estate vehicle holding a pan-European portfolio of 46 assets, valued c.€ 500 million according to the latest expertise.

The investors hold 42% of the vehicle capital, for a €120m investment completed today.

This new partnership of 15 years, with a possible extension, is part of Clariane’s Asset Smart financing strategy, and follows similar transactions completed with BNPP Cardif and EDF Invest in 2020, and BAE Systems Pension Funds in 2021. It enables Clariane to leverage once again its attractive and liquid operated portfolio, and confirms the Group capability to regularly access equity financing, supporting its mid-term trajectory of financial deleveraging.

Forthcoming events

27 July 2023 – Half-year 2023 revenue and results

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in seven countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group’s 67,000 professionals provide services to over 800,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias, Berkley, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages et Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: “To take care of each person’s humanity in times of vulnerability”.

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: CLARI - ISIN: FR0010386334