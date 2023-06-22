HistoWiz and Pramana Partner to Bring High-Throughput Whole Slide Imaging to the Research and Pre-Clinical Space

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HistoWiz, Inc, a leading digital histology service provider, and Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, announce a partnership to bring high-throughput whole slide imaging (WSI) and image management to organizations of all sizes. The agreement brings the Pramana automated scanning system to HistoWiz’s Brooklyn, NY facility and will allow HistoWiz customers at academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical institutions immediate access to high-throughput slide scanning for slide archiving and beyond.

Pramana’s software-driven approach to creating WSI enables the best possible image at the time of capture and eliminates post-processing QA/QC. This opens the door for additional image analysis and visualization during the image creation process. Pramana enhances efficient algorithm development by enriching the WSI with additional data and eliminating the time and effort needed to manipulate images for applying diagnostic algorithms.

"Delivering high-quality scanning is not just about creating precise images; it's about empowering pathologists and facilitating breakthroughs in patient care," said Prasanth Perugupalli, Chief Product Officer at Pramana. "Our software is explicitly crafted to bring a new level of efficiency to lab operations and provide a robust foundation for algorithm development.

We're committed to ensuring that every image we produce serves as a valuable tool in the ongoing journey to enhance diagnostic precision and overall healthcare outcomes."

“HistoWiz has been scanning and digitizing slides for our clients in the research and pre-clinical space for more than 10 years. The addition of high-throughput WSI to our service offering gives more institutions access to this industry-changing technology to archive the billions of slides stored across the country,” comments HistoWiz Chief Executive Officer Linh Hoang, M.D., Ph.D.

HistoWiz customers will now be able to scan both prospective (new) slides as well as retrospective (archived) slides onto its cloud-based digital management platform, PathologyMap™. “This is a powerful tool as researchers will now be able to analyze, share, and annotate all their slides across all their studies to empower collaboration and drive greater innovations and discoveries,” added Hoang.

In addition to high-throughput WSI, HistoWiz offers a full suite of automated histology and pathology services including cutting, processing, and embedding tissue, routine slide staining (H&E, trichrome, etc.), advanced slide staining (IHC, IF, ISH), pathology consultation, and image analysis.

About HistoWiz

HistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform PathologyMap™ for customers to review their results. This proprietary online platform enables researchers to quickly view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data. HistoWiz’s network of more than 60 on-call, board-certified pathologists are also available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz’s innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement. HistoWiz was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Pramana

Pramana, Inc., a health technology company founded by nference, Inc., enables seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai.