ICL Provides Updates on Chinese Potash Agreement and 2023 EBITDA Guidance

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced an update to its 2022 to 2024 framework agreement with its customers in China. The company has agreed to supply those customers with an aggregate amount of 800,000 metric tons of potash during 2023, with mutual options for an additional 350,000 tons. The agreed upon price is $307 per ton, which aligns with recent contract settlements.

Due to the lower-than-anticipated potash price, ICL expects to see a negative impact to its 2023 EBITDA guidance of approximately $400 million. In addition, a recovery in demand for flame retardants, which was expected in the second half of the year, has not yet begun to materialize. If a recovery is delayed until the end of 2023, it could result in a further reduction of approximately $200 million in EBITDA guidance for the year. The company reiterated it is on track with regard to its five-year plan and does not expect these developments to have a material impact on its execution.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2022 revenues totaled approximately $10 billion.

