Grant Thornton’s Kim McCormick named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2023 “Women of Influence”

CHICAGO & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kim McCormick, an Audit partner and the Bay Area Not-for-Profit Practice leader at Grant Thornton LLP, has been named one of the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2023 “Women of Influence.”

The annual awards recognize outstanding business, nonprofit and community leaders who have made a demonstrable impact in the Bay Area. McCormick and her fellow honorees will be celebrated at an event at the Signia by Hilton hotel in downtown San Jose on Thursday, June 29.

Tony Perazzo, Grant Thornton’s West regional managing partner, says the award is a well-deserved honor for a hardworking and selfless leader like McCormick.

“For nearly 40 years, Kim has been the kind of personable and knowledgeable leader clients need in their corner,” Perazzo says. “Her expansive knowledge of the education and not-for-profit industries is only matched by her skills as an audit professional.”

McCormick has spent her entire 36-year career serving in successive roles in Grant Thornton’s Silicon Valley office. In doing so, she has helped the firm, her office and her clients consistently attain new growth milestones. These clients come from a wide array of industries, and they include organizations ranging from tech startups to museums and other not-for-profit organizations. She also serves as the chair of the executive committee for the AICPA’s Governmental Audit Quality Center: a panel of accounting leaders who liaise with federal organizations and advise grant recipients and their leaders after they receive governmental support.

Her role as chair coincided with the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. As she was helping her firm and her clients manage the disaster, she was also volunteering her time to help not-for-profit organizations as they grappled with a novel disaster.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be recognized with this honor from the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and it’s a joy to be named alongside so many incredible local leaders,” McCormick says. “This award wouldn’t have been possible without my talented and caring colleagues at Grant Thornton, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our great clients alongside each of you.”

