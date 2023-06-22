AlertEnterprise Partners with HID to Offer Employee Badge in Apple Wallet

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertEnterprise, Inc., the leading cyber-physical security convergence software company, has announced a new partnership with HID, the worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, to offer employee badge in Apple Wallet.

AlertEnterprise becomes one of the first organizations to join the HID® Origo™ Technology Partner Program, a landmark initiative by HID to unite top-tier solution providers in the mission to create the future of mobile credentialing. This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, interoperability, and the pursuit of creating an unparalleled user experience.

Yogesh Ailawadi, SVP of Products and Solutions Engineering at AlertEnterprise says working with HID helps AlertEnterprise deliver the most seamless end-to-end mobile credential experience to their workforce, “Employee badge in Apple Wallet is the most modern way to distribute access to an internal or external workforce, and by integrating our Guardian cyber-physical security convergence platform with HID Mobile Access solutions, our customers have even more choice and flexibility for their deployments.”

The first project under this collaboration will be launched in Europe, making AlertEnterprise one of the first to deliver the employee badge in Apple Wallet outside of North America, demonstrating their industry leadership not just in North America, but globally.

Matt Bennett, Director of Strategic Alliances at HID, echoed this sentiment, “HID is thrilled to be partnering with global leader AlertEnterprise. When evaluating partners for our newly launched HID Origo Technology Partner Program we look for differentiating qualities, and AlertEnterprise’s global reach, deep technical competencies, and converged approach to Physical Security is a fresh and welcome approach. We could not be more excited to partner together to deliver innovative mobile experiences across the globe.”

Employee badge in Apple Wallet is helping businesses of all sizes modernize the work experience, offering enhanced security, ease of use, and a streamlined approach to managing employee access. This integration and partnership reinforces AlertEnterprise's and HID's mutual dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of digital identity and security.

About AlertEnterprise

AlertEnterprise is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that empowers organizations to automate, secure and proactively manage the total workforce experience, with compliance, safety and data privacy built-in.