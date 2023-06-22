The Stars of ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ Return to Elvis Presley’s Graceland for the Fourth Annual Fan Celebration October 27-29, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The stars of ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama “General Hospital” are returning to Elvis Presley’s Graceland® for a 60th year anniversary “General Hospital”-themed fan celebration. The three-day event, which kicks off Friday, October 27, 2023, will include numerous exclusive events held in various locations throughout the Graceland campus including Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex and the AAA-rated Four Diamond luxury resort The Guest House at Graceland. In addition to six panels, and photo/autograph opportunities with the stars, Graceland’s “General Hospital” Fan Celebration Weekend is a one-of-a-kind experience that includes a themed Costume Party with talent in attendance, a “General Hospital Casting Call” that allows lucky guests to act out scenes on stage with the stars, a Live Nurses Ball, tours of Graceland and a live audience taping of Maurice Benard’s “State of Mind” YouTube series.

Fans can log on to https://www.graceland.com/gh23 and purchase tickets, which are on sale now.

This year’s lineup includes fan favorites Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Laura Wright (Carly Spencer), Cynthia Watros (Nina Reeves), Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe), Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase), Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn), Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Frank Valentini, plus more announcements coming soon! They will share their favorite memories from the show, answer questions from the audience, and participate in autograph signings and exclusive photo opportunities. Plus, we are thrilled to announce that this year’s “General Hospital” Fan Celebration will feature a live Nurses Ball!*

“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of “General Hospital,” this is your chance to be part of the magic that unfolds at Graceland, don’t miss out, for it simply wouldn't be the same without you. See you there!" - Frank Valentini, Executive Producer of General Hospital.

Various levels of packages are available for immediate purchase. For more information and details, please visit https://www.graceland.com/gh23 or call 800-238-2000.

* Actors and programming subject to change

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley's Memphis, Graceland's entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive nine USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

About “General Hospital”

The ABC-Television Network’s Emmy® Award-Winning daytime drama, “General Hospital,” is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. Now in its 60th year, the show celebrated its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. “General Hospital” has won the prestigious Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 15 times. “General Hospital” was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.

*COPYRIGHT ©2023 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

Follow “General Hospital” (#GH) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.