Certa Partners with Resistant AI to Automate Document Verification at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading third-party risk management platform, Certa, today announced its official partnership with Resistant AI, the AI and machine learning financial crime prevention specialists. With this partnership, Resistant AI’s Document Forensics, which stops bad actors by identifying document fraud invisible to the human eye, is fully integrated in Certa’s workflow automation platform.

Certa users now have the option to access Resistant AI’s Document Forensics directly within Certa to better automate customer and vendor approvals and rejections during the onboarding process. With AI-powered document fraud detection, customers can reduce time spent on manual documentation review, detect and prevent serial fraud attempts, and approve more customers and suppliers.

“We are always looking for partnership opportunities that help speed the onboarding of customers, suppliers, sellers, and partners, while making it safer and more efficient for all parties involved,” said Jag Lamba, CEO of Certa. “Our partnership with Resistant AI is just another way to demonstrate that commitment to our customers, so they are confident that their onboarding process is both as simple as possible and protected from fraud.”

“Onboarding processes are a crucial component of any business’s overall success, but it remains a time-consuming and costly aspect of doing business,” said Martin Rehak, CEO of Resistant AI. “With Resistant AI’s Document Forensics available directly in Certa’s leading third-party risk management platform, organizations will be able to identify modified documents almost instantly as a first step in the document automation workflow, enabling faster, more accurate business decisions, increasing organizational efficiencies, and helping prevent losses.”

About Certa

Certa is a SaaS-based workflow automation platform that makes it easy for businesses to manage the lifecycle of their third-parties. Certa’s powerful workflow engine enables businesses to streamline processes, eliminate bottlenecks and inefficiencies, and break down silos via interdepartmental and internal/external process participants. Certa’s no-code, drag-and-drop features allow clients to easily modify and customize their workflows to keep up with their evolving business needs. Certa can stitch together 100+ enterprise systems and data sources along with an organization’s legacy tech, creating a single point of intake and a single source of truth.

Certa has been recognized as a Top 50 Procurement Providers to Watch in 2022 by Spend Matters, and a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for Third Party Risk Management Solutions and IT Vendor Risk Management Solutions. In addition, Certa was shortlisted in the 2023 World Procurement Awards in the Procurement Technology Provider category, and as a finalist at DPW Amsterdam 2022. Certa’s Founder and CEO Jag Lamba was a winner of the 2023 Supply and Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know Award.

About Resistant AI

At Resistant AI, we’ve been using machine learning to hunt cybercriminals for over 16 years, and we’ve followed them into the field of financial crime. We’ve developed state of the art machine-learning techniques we call Identity Forensics to make the AI and automation systems of financial services resilient to manipulation and attack. By analyzing everything from submitted documents to ongoing customer behaviors, we uncover and prevent document forgery, serial fraud, synthetic identities, account takeovers, money laundering, and as yet unknown financial threats operating at scale. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, Credo Ventures, Seedcamp and several angel investors specializing in financial technology and security, Resistant AI is headquartered in Prague with offices in London and New York. Visit resistant.ai, connect on LinkedIn and follow on Twitter to learn more.