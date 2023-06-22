o9 and Zamp S.A. Partner in Brazil Market to Enhance Their Planning with AI-enabled Solutions

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its first collaborative partnership in Brazil with Zamp S.A., which operates and franchises Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in the Brazilian market. o9 will enhance Zamp S.A.’s demand forecasting and inventory management capabilities across its Burger King and Popeyes locations.

Burger King has had a presence in the Brazilian market since 2004, when the first location opened at Ibirapuera Mall. In 2011, Zamp S.A. began its own operation in the country through a joint venture between Vinci Partners and 3G Capital. Today, Zamp S.A. has more than 16 thousand employees and a thousand restaurants in all Brazilian states.

The first phase of the o9 Digital Brain platform will center on providing distribution centers (DCs) with Collaborative Demand Planning and Basic Statistical Forecasting solutions. o9’s growing team in Brazil will facilitate the implementation for Zamp S.A. o9 officially launched its foray into the Brazilian and Latin American markets in November 2022. Additionally, o9 opened its first office in Sao Paolo in order to best serve a growing number of clients and prospects based in Brazil.

“Companies throughout the Brazilian market are seeking to develop greater business planning and supply chain planning capabilities across industries. o9’s Brazilian team has the combination of local capabilities, global expertise, and experience to give us the confidence in transforming our processes. It’s an important step for our digital transformation,” says Luciano Totola, Head of Supply and Logistics, Zamp S.A.

“Our new business partnership with Zamp S.A. to revitalize and transform Burger King's supply chain planning processes highlights o9’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service in the Brazilian market,” says Igor Rikalo, o9’s President and COO.

“We’re looking forward to working with Zamp S.A. along each step of their digital transformation journey, all while bringing o9’s differentiation to Brazilian companies,” says Gabriel Vasconcellos, o9’s VP & Brazil Country Manager.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.