Visus Signs With Prescinto to Maximize Renewable Asset Performance

SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prescinto, a leading global clean energy asset performance management SaaS solution, and Visus, a company providing Asset Management, Operation and Maintenance for Power Transmission, Generation and Distributed Generation facilities, announces the partnership to use Prescinto’s AI software in all the renewable assets under operation by Visus. This partnership will enable Visus to leverage Prescinto's cutting-edge renewable asset monitoring and analytics technology to improve the efficiency of its operations and enable them to consistently meet their targets.

Visus is a leading provider of asset management, engineering, operation and maintenance solutions in Brazil with 3,500 MW of Clean Energy Assets under management. The AI-powered APM solution from Prescinto will be applied to Visus' Solar portfolio in a first stage and wind in the following stage. Prescinto's world-class software will enable Visus to monitor its operations in real-time, identify losses and take corrective measures to maximize the performance of the assets and reduce the manual work involved in Visus' daily routines. The partnership will significantly help streamline Visus' operations, enhance asset performance, and maximize the value of the clean energy assets that they operate.

“We are excited to have Prescinto onboard,” said Erica Lima, Visus Operations Director. “The solutions that Prescinto offers is something that we could have never done manually or built in-house. Prescinto will help us not only to reduce the time of and enhance failures detection but endeavoring to predict them as well. It will feed us with good quality data and this data will lead us to better decisions. This is what Prescinto brings us in terms of value.”

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Visus. We are excited to work with Rubens (Founder & Owner, Grupo Energia/Visus) and Erica and be a part of the journey towards fulfilling their mission," said Puneet Jaggi, Founder and CEO of Prescinto. "This partnership demonstrates the commitment of both our companies to provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients in the clean energy industry."

About Prescinto:

Prescinto is a leading provider of AI-powered predictive maintenance solutions for the energy industry. The company's platform enables companies to identify and resolve equipment issues before they result in downtime, reducing maintenance costs and improving equipment reliability. Prescinto is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and has clients across the world.

About Visus:

Visus is a subsidiary of Grupo Energia, a leading provider of energy solutions in Brazil. Visus provides energy-efficient solutions and is focused on the management of energy generation and transmission assets, with emphasis on the activities of management, engineering operation and maintenance of enterprises (MEO&M). Their MEO&M activities cover more than 3,500 MW of power generation and 1,500 km of transmission lines, including substations, in projects distributed in South America and with different installed capacities.