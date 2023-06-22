UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona Awarded NCQA’s Health Plan Accreditation and Long-Term Services & Supports Distinction

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona has been awarded the industry-recognized Health Plan Accreditation and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Distinction by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS®, the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona earned NCQA Health Plan Accreditation by meeting rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement. The health plan is evaluated based on several standards, including quality management and improvement; population health management; network management; utilization management; credentialing and recredentialing; members’ rights and responsibilities; member connections; and Medicaid benefits and services.

“We are honored that NCQA has recognized our commitment to health care quality as we continue to focus on helping our members live their healthiest lives,” said Jean Kalbacher, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. “Most importantly, receiving this accreditation underscores our commitment to continue offering access to high-quality, affordable health care that meets the needs of Arizonans and state partners alike.”

NCQA’s LTSS Distinction, given to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona, is awarded to organizations that deliver efficient, effective person-centered care that meets people’s needs, helps keep people in their preferred setting and aligns with state requirements. NCQA’s LTSS Distinction helps support health plans that provide managed health services and coordinate social services for LTSS members.

The LTSS Distinction is based on areas including, but not limited to: person-centered care planning; care transitions; coordination of services; a critical incident management system; and qualifications and assistance for LTSS providers.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona is dedicated to expanding community access and support of high-quality care across Arizona through strong provider relationships and targeted investments with community partners including:

A $3 million grant by the United Health Foundation to Valle del Sol Community Health to provide mobile units to help improve access to integrated health care in underserved communities.

An $800,000 grant to the Brighter Way Institute to build and deploy a mobile dental clinic that travels to low-income areas to provide no-cost dental screenings and preventive services to insured and uninsured children, adults, people experiencing homelessness and veterans.

An $800,000 investment in the March of Dimes for the Phoenix area’s first March of Dimes Mom & Baby Mobile Health Center™, a mobile unit that will provide maternal care in Maricopa County and surrounding communities.

A $90,000 donation to fund the American Heart Association’s Community Health Worker Training, which provides education, guidance and resources to community health workers delivering care in Arizona.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona serves more than 500,000 members in Arizona’s Medicaid, long-term care and developmental disabilities program, the most of any Medicaid health plan in Arizona. The recent recognitions by NCQA demonstrate UnitedHealthcare’s continued leadership in delivering high-quality health care and improved member outcomes among Arizona’s growing Medicaid and long-term care populations.

For more information about NCQA, visit www.ncqa.org.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.