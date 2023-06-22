Kibsi Launches AI Platform to Help Customers Gain Business Insights from Cameras After Securing $9.3 Million in Funding

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the world of computer vision is transformed with the launch of Kibsi, a platform designed to redefine the way businesses build and deploy computer vision applications. Kibsi offers an intuitive, low-code, drag-and-drop environment that makes it incredibly easy for anyone to leverage the power of AI to breathe new life into their existing cameras.

Kibsi is packed with innovative features that will change the way customers think about computer vision:

Real-time actionable data: Kibsi converts video feeds into insightful, relational data, allowing customers to make informed decisions and take action in real time.

Kibsi converts video feeds into insightful, relational data, allowing customers to make informed decisions and take action in real time. KPIs and trends : Kibsi’s structured data enables the analysis of trends over time with Kibsi dashboards or can be added as the ultimate addition to any data lake for integration with other data sources.

: Kibsi’s structured data enables the analysis of trends over time with Kibsi dashboards or can be added as the ultimate addition to any data lake for integration with other data sources. Relational understanding: Kibsi recognizes and leverages the relationships between objects, providing a deeper understanding of the environment.

Kibsi recognizes and leverages the relationships between objects, providing a deeper understanding of the environment. Customizable triggers: Kibsi executes events in real time based on customer-defined triggers.

Kibsi executes events in real time based on customer-defined triggers. Tracking and state comprehension: Kibsi tracks and understands long-term states for any given object, providing a digital lifecycle that mirrors physically visible objects.

Kibsi has already attracted some of the world's most exciting companies as early customers, including Owens Corning, Whisker, and Woodland Park Zoo. These pioneers recognize the transformative impact AI brings to their businesses and the future possibilities that computer vision creates.

“We have a great opportunity to categorize key information in our manufacturing videos which currently requires our engineers to review each day manually,” said Mike Pietro, Director of Engineering - Insulation Quality and Fiberglass Technical Platforms at Owens Corning. “Kibsi will provide better visibility to the frequency of excursion, help identify early indicators and contributors to the upset condition and allow my engineers to focus more on prevention and solution development rather than data processing and analysis. This will have a positive impact on the overall operating efficiency of our plants.”

“The Whisker team has been working with Kibsi's founders for five years on the Whisker technology platform and we're looking forward to again evolving our partnership as an early adopter of Kibsi,” said Jacob Zuppke, President and CEO of Whisker. “We're excited to continue this growth story together as we dive deeper into recognition for pets and pet parents.”

“Tracking animal behavior and interactions requires our professionals to sift through hours of camera footage.” said Bonnie Baird, Animal Welfare Scientist at Woodland Park Zoo. “We are excited to add Kibsi's computer vision capabilities to our existing cameras to gain valuable insights about our animals and their well-being.”

The company is also excited to announce its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), recently joining the prestigious ISV Accelerate Program, demonstrating a mutual commitment to provide exceptional outcomes for joint customers. Further, to ensure a smooth purchasing and integration process, Kibsi is now available in the AWS Marketplace.

Alongside the launch, Kibsi is announcing it has successfully raised a combined total of $9.3 million in pre-seed and seed funding, which will fuel the company's continued product development and accelerate expansion. The fundraise included GTMfund, NTTVC, Preface Ventures, Ridge Ventures, Secure Octane, and Wipro Ventures.

“We’re on a mission to disrupt how customers deploy vision-based AI,” said Tolga Tarhan, Founder and CEO of Kibsi. "Analysts expect computer vision to create trillions of dollars of business value globally, but that value is locked behind complex technology and difficult integrations. Kibsi makes it incredibly easy for every business to harness the power of AI-based insights to transform their operations, drive efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

To start your journey with Kibsi, visit www.kibsi.com to sign up for instant access.

About Kibsi

Kibsi is an AI platform that enables customers to seamlessly build and deploy computer vision applications in an intuitive, low-code, drag-and-drop environment. The platform analyzes and processes live video streams from any camera, converting visual data into actionable data through AI-based insights. For more information about Kibsi, please visit www.kibsi.com.