Maximus Canada Secures Two-Year Contract Extension to Deliver the Service BC Contact Centre for Ministry of Citizens' Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, has been granted a two-year contract extension to support government programs on behalf of British Columbia’s Ministry of Citizens' Services (CITZ).

“The decision to extend our Service BC contract reflects the high quality of work that Maximus continues to deliver throughout the province,” said Rajeev Purewal, Assistant Vice President, Maximus. “For six years, we’ve consistently demonstrated our strong performance and our ability to adapt to the client’s emerging needs.”

Through the Service BC Contact Centre, Maximus has been delivering multi-channel contact centre services on behalf of CITZ since 2017. The extension, which spans from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, will build on the enhanced citizen services and innovation that Maximus has delivered in the contract to date.

This continued delivery will support the Ministry of Citizens’ Services vision in the next phase of BC’s Public Service digital transformation. The new contract also includes an extra one-year option that could further extend the agreement to December 31, 2026.

“This contract extension is fantastic news for our organization and reinforces our commitment to operational excellence,” said Christian Gingras, Canada’s Managing Director, Maximus. “We are very proud of our team and the exceptional work they continue to deliver for citizens on behalf of Service BC.”

