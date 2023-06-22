NIC MAP Vision Brings AI-Enabled Technology Powered by OpenAI to Senior Housing Industry

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIC MAP Vision, the trusted, single source for senior housing supply, demand and operational data, announced today it has integrated AI-enabled technology powered by OpenAI into its robust senior housing data and analytics platform. Data-related tasks critical to senior housing investment, market research and operations are very important for senior housing leaders but can be cumbersome and time-consuming for their teams. These tasks are easily automated through NIC MAP Vision’s platform using AI-enabled tools.

This combination of NIC MAP Vision’s deep industry expertise and the power of OpenAI will accelerate and enrich the decision-making for senior housing leaders, capital partners and healthcare providers.

NIC MAP Vision is the most trusted analytics and insights partner for the senior housing industry, giving operators, lenders, investors, developers, and owners unparalleled market data. Its clients have access to the data of 35,000+ senior housing communities, and NIC MAP Vision serves 18 of the top 20 senior housing operators in the United States. NIC MAP Vision is affiliated with the National Investment Center.

“We’re a data and analytics organization deeply rooted in senior living,” said Arick Morton, NIC MAP Vision Chief Executive Officer. “No organization is better prepared to develop AI-enabled analytic and automation tools for the senior housing industry than NIC MAP Vision.”

NIC MAP Vision has established a special Artificial Intelligence Engineering Team staffed with senior engineers to further develop its AI-enabled tools and has engaged with a diverse set of early partners in the senior housing industry.

About NIC MAP Vision

NIC MAP Vision maximizes access, choice, and quality in senior housing by providing data, analytics, and services to industry stakeholders and partners. We are the only intelligence provider exclusively dedicated to senior housing. As the industry’s gold standard for market analytics data, we are trusted by the largest government agencies, 18 of the 20 largest senior housing operators, and most of the largest investors and owners. Every day, thousands of industry professionals use our data platform and proprietary tools to make smarter decisions about where to grow, how to grow, and how to bring a strategy to life. For more information, visit https://www.nicmapvision.com/