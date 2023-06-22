Farmers Business Network Enhances Delivery Network, Now Offering 3-Day or Less Delivery on Majority of Orders

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Business Network (FBN®), the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, today announced a significant enhancement to its delivery services, offering 3-day delivery or less on the majority of member orders.

This development is made possible by FBN's world-class logistics network, which now features 30 logistics centers across North America. More than 84% of growing acreage in the U.S. is within a 250-mile radius of a FBN logistics center. In Canada, 97% of growing acreage is within that same 250-mile radius of a FBN logistics center.

"Every day we're working to ensure our farmer members get what they need, when they need it," said Jack Cox, VP of Global Fulfillment and Logistics at FBN. "Our expanding network now powers deliveries of 3 days or less on the majority of orders. That speed, transparency, and reliability is especially critical now, as growers need inputs rapidly during the in-season period."

FBN is addressing farmer’s in-season needs for predictable, rapid delivery by delivering products to the farmer's doorstep within three days or less, even during the busiest times. This means farmers can take advantage of competitive pricing and have the peace of mind that comes from knowing when their orders will arrive – giving them a tool to plan accordingly and optimize their operations.

“We’ve recently deployed breakthroughs in our delivery optimization intelligence. Our systems now are aware of all our inventory positions, in real time, running millions of data points of scenario analysis each and every time a delivery time is shown to a farmer,” said Cox. “What this means is that our system automatically finds farmers the fastest alternative possible from throughout our entire network, not just their closest location.”

In 2022 alone, FBN successfully completed over 28,000 deliveries. The company also provides growers with the flexibility to pick up their order at designated sites, providing further options based on member needs. By offering optimized and transparent delivery options, FBN aims to revolutionize the way farmers access their essential supplies, making it more convenient and efficient than ever before.

"If we run out of something or we run into a situation where we need a different product, I can go to FBN that evening, make a purchase, and the product is usually there within 36 to 48 hours. That's what I like about FBN Direct," said Eric McKee, an Illinois farmer and FBN member.

Today's announcement also brings farmers the new option of accessing financing at checkout, providing additional flexibility in managing their cash flows. Once an order is completed online, FBN's online tracking system enables farmers to monitor the progress of these orders in real-time, allowing them to plan with certainty as they know precisely when their products will arrive at their farm.

To experience the convenience of FBN's improved delivery services, farmers can visit https://www.fbn.com/direct/home.

Note: Precise delivery times vary based on customer payment method, location, and selected shipping speed.

About FBN:

Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is an independent AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First® promise has attracted over 55,000 members to the network with a common goal of helping farmers maximize their farm’s profit potential with data and technology enabled direct-to farmer commerce, community and sustainability offerings.

FBN has set out to redefine value and convenience for farmers by helping reduce the cost of production and maximize the value of their crops. The FBN network has grown to cover more than 117 million acres of member farms in the US and Canada. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has principal offices in San Carlos, CA, Chicago, IL, Sioux Falls, SD with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the US and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com.