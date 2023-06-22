MANSCAPED® Expands North American Retail Presence, Launching in Tailored Brands

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the leading global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its partnership with Tailored Brands, the premiere retail holding company that includes leading menswear retailers such as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank.

As a brand dedicated to empowering men to be their most confident selves, MANSCAPED is a seamless match for Tailored Brands whose platform is dedicated to helping people love the way they look and feel for their most important moments. A core selection of MANSCAPED’s premium grooming tools and formulations is now available in 300 Men’s Wearhouse and 175 Jos. A. Bank locations across the United States.

“When it comes to finding new retail partners, it is critical that we see a clear synergy between their brand and ours,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “We seamlessly align with Tailored Brands on our shared goal of giving men the confidence to express their true selves. This partnership is particularly exciting in that Tailored Brands handles the outfit, while we focus on everything underneath, resulting in the ultimate combination for men to look and feel their very best.”

“Retail remains an integral part of our omnichannel business, and we're excited about the accelerated growth here in the U.S. with our partnership with Tailored Brands,” said Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. “As we continue to seek out partnerships, it is important that we meet our customers where they already shop, and Tailored Brands’ esteemed lineup of stores is the perfect example of that.”

“We are thrilled to carry MANSCAPED items in our Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores and online. Grooming is a thriving category, and we’re excited to have a great partner like MANSCAPED to introduce these products to our customers,” said Kelly Adams-Browning, Senior Vice President & Chief Merchant, Men’s Wearhouse & Moores.

A selection of MANSCAPED’s core collection, featuring its best-selling tools and beloved formulations, is now selling in-store and online at Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, including:

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 ($89.99 available at Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank) – Expertly designed for below-the-waist grooming, this fourth-generation trimmer features a powerful 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke® technology, a 600mAh li-on rechargeable battery, a 4,000k LED spotlight, waterproof* capabilities, and SkinSafe® technology** designed to help reduce the likelihood of nicks and cuts.

Weed Whacker® 2.0 ($39.99 available at Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank) – This revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer features a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, is equipped with SkinSafe® technology** and a 360° rotary dual-blade system, as well as a 7,000 RPM motor, and a waterproof*, ergonomic design for maximum performance and comfort.

The Shears 2.0 ($19.99 available at Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank) – This luxury four-piece nail kit features tempered stainless-steel tools housed in a compact leather case.

The Refined Package 4.0 *Retail Exclusive* ($99.99 available at Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank) – This four-piece set, tailored for below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, features The Lawn Mower® 4.0, as well as several premium formulations designed specifically for your most sensitive areas. The full set includes:

Crop Preserver® ball deodorant – A specially formulated anti-chafing lotion with soothing aloe vera to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day long.

Crop Reviver® ball toning spray – This calming spray keeps high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected with just a spritz.

ball toning spray – This calming spray keeps high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected with just a spritz. Crop Cleanser® groin wash – This gentle wash, with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula, is loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol to keep your nether regions soft and supple.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect get ready for summer kit, a gift for your recent graduate, or just to upgrade your grooming set, MANSCAPED has you covered. To shop the brand’s premium line of products, visit your local Men’s Wearhouse or Jos. A. Bank online or in-store today.

* IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

** SkinSafe® Technology does not guarantee cut protection.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eight million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED’s collection is available globally in 39 countries via DTC and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy’s, Walgreens, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, and Tesco in Ireland. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.ca, and www.kgstores.com.