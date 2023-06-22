NFT Tech Announces Partnership With Digital Humans To Monetize Mainstream Intellectual Property Through Leading Interactive AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO | OTCQB: NFTFF) ("NFT Tech"), a technology company pioneering the use of AI to create immersive, interactive experiences that bring a new level of utility to digital assets, and UneeQ, the cutting-edge creator of Digital Humans, today announced an exciting partnership aimed at bringing lifelike interactive AI to mainstream intellectual property partnership opportunities.

The collaboration is expected to merge NFT Tech's robust blockchain infrastructure and UneeQ's best-in-class Digital Human technology, enabling brands to create and monetize engaging, immersive, and personalized digital human experiences across the digital collectibles market.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with UneeQ to redefine how brands and intellectual properties interact and engage with their audiences," said Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech. "The incorporation of lifelike digital humans in our digital solutions will add an emotional and personal layer to the experiences, fostering deeper connections and interactions between brands and their audiences."

This partnership aligns with NFT Tech's previously announced suite of connected products, Breakout AI, that will drive innovation in the digital asset space by capitalizing on emerging technologies. It aims to transform how intellectual properties are perceived, moving beyond static digital assets to autonomous, interactive AI-powered entities.

UneeQ's Digital Human technology, powered by advanced AI and designed with high-quality CGI and animation, is all set to infuse a fresh breath of life into the digital assets created by NFT Tech. These digital humans can embody any brand's values, tone of voice, and other unique characteristics, thereby offering a more relatable and engaging user experience.

“When you think about some of the most engaging experiences you can have, they’re personal. It’s always been that way – whether it’s as a customer or as a fan, you want to feel like what you’re experiencing is personal and unique to you. Brands that offer that have always won,” said Danny Tomsett, CEO of UneeQ. “Through the power of AI, digital humans bring this personal touch to Web 3.0 worlds, ensuring people are immersed, engaged and able to interact to their hearts’ content.”

The fusion of NFT Tech's state-of-the-art blockchain infrastructure with UneeQ's lifelike digital humans promises to open up unprecedented avenues for brands, artists, and creators to monetize their intellectual properties and deliver never-seen-before interactive digital experiences to their fans.

For more information about Breakout AI and NFT Tech, visit breakout.nfttech.com.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech is a leading technology company pioneering the use of AI and utility-infused digital assets to create immersive and interactive experiences. With a focus on intellectual property and AI, NFT Tech is transforming the way fans and consumers interact in the digital world. NFT Tech’s creative studio, Run it Wild, is a trusted partner to global brands across many industries, including sports, entertainment, and art. It is recognized for the Blockchain, NFT and Web3 Tech of the Year by the Sports Technology Awards and is the recipient of the first-ever Cannes Lion for an NFT Activation, one of the most respected and well-known awards in the industry.

NFT Tech is publicly listed on the NEO exchange under the symbol NFT and on OCTQB under the symbol NFTFF.

About UneeQ

UneeQ is a pioneering technology company specializing in creating lifelike digital humans. Their state-of-the-art platform, powered by advanced AI, provides brands with a powerful tool to personalize and humanize their digital interactions, creating unforgettable experiences.

Follow us on social media:

twitter.com/nfttech

medium.com/@nfttechnologies

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the partnership with Uneeq and potential impact of incorporating Digital Human technology into NFT Tech's offerings; the expansion of the Company's AI and NFT developments and product offerings; the potential benefits, opportunities, and market demand for AI-driven NFT projects with Digital Human integration, and the overall success of the Breakout AI platform; the potential development and acceptance of AI technologies and related applications; plans for business expansion and growth; and the continued market acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The Breakout AI product, which is currently in development phases, still carries significant risk associated with delivering an enterprise grade product. Additionally, the integration of Digital Human technology also carries inherent risks associated with combining new technology into existing product structures. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.