Pinehurst Medical Clinic and agilon health Partner with COPE Health Solutions to Expand Primary Care Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Fellowship Program to North Carolina

PINEHURST, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC), a recognized healthcare provider, and agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, have teamed up with COPE Health Solutions to expand the primary care, geriatric focused fellowship to Pinehurst, NC. The purpose of the fellowship is to continue to expand access to primary care by optimizing Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) in practice and further develop care team models.

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) Primary Care APP fellowship is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort of Fellows to begin the program in October 2023. Interested candidates should apply here.

“Pinehurst Medical Clinic remains focused on continuing to expand access to our patient-centered care model aimed at improving health outcomes, enhancing the patient experience of care, and reducing the overall cost of healthcare; the implementation of this program greatly complements our continued commitment to providing best-in-class care at PMC,” said Brandon Enfinger, CEO of Pinehurst Medical Clinic. “APPs are invaluable contributors to our care model and the overall PMC mission to provide the highest quality of care to the patients and communities we serve.”

The 12-month post-graduate APP fellowship in primary care allows newly-graduated Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) to spend a transitional year establishing themselves as successful, well-rounded primary care providers – particularly focusing on geriatric care. The curriculum, designed by an experienced educational design team, will help Fellows further develop skills to practice in a highly collaborative primary care setting, contributing to better patient care and improved health outcomes for seniors.

“agilon is committed to bringing value to our physician partners, and we are pleased to support the expansion of the Primary Care APP Fellowship program in North Carolina with our partner Pinehurst Medical Clinic,” said Benjamin Kornitzer, MD, chief medical officer, agilon health. “The APPs who participate in this program gain clinical skills and competencies that will enable them to advance the delivery of value-based primary care to senior patients.”

Developing Strong Leaders in Primary Care

The PMC Primary Care APP Fellowship Program will equip APP fellows to become versatile providers and leaders within their care teams. Fellows will have the opportunity to rotate through specialty clinics to establish strong provider networks, will participate in weekly didactics and synchronous Q&A discussions, and will train in hands-on skills labs with the aim of expanding their clinical knowledge base. Precepted clinic sessions will also help build Fellows’ confidence in practice and will be an opportunity for them to develop their skills in a team-based model. Fellows will also engage in leadership development activities, including a quality improvement project, and will receive vital training around value-based care and population health, enabling them to better reach seniors and expand quality care to vulnerable patient populations.

“Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s commitment to exceptional patient care is evident by their ongoing endeavors to strengthen the health care system. The Primary Care Fellowship is just one of the many ways we are improving the primary care model, with a focus on developing leaders in the field to continue the mission of providing compassionate and accountable care,” said Julie Catron, PA-C and PMC Primary Care APP Fellowship Lead.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, July 14, 2023. Applications will be reviewed by the fellowship team and eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview. PMC is requesting that applicants submit the following materials for consideration:

Resume or Curriculum Vitae

Two letters of recommendation/references – should include one academic and one professional reference

Answers to two essay prompts (details provided here)

Official NP or PA program transcript (with cumulative GPA listed)

About Pinehurst Medical Clinic

Pinehurst Medical Clinic is a recognized healthcare provider in the communities of Moore County, Lee County, Cumberland County, Chatham County and the surrounding six counties. Locally owned and managed, Pinehurst Medical Clinic offers a broad range of primary and specialty care services to the communities we serve. The physicians and healthcare team of professionals at Pinehurst Medical Clinic share a commitment to patient-centered care that is physician-led and utilizes the latest advances in medical technology. This combination of leading-edge medicine and deep compassion for the people we serve has been a hallmark of the Pinehurst Medical Clinic since 1952. Pinehurst Medical Clinic consists of over 130 providers, approximately 750 employees, and 17 locations.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About COPE Health Solutions

COPE Health Solutions is a national tech-enabled services firm, with a population health management analytics software solution Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC), collaboratively implementing proven products with payer and provider clients to power success in risk arrangements and development of the future workforce. Our multidisciplinary team provides payers and providers with the experience, capabilities and tools needed to plan for, design, implement and support strategy development and execution. We are driven by our passion to help transform health care delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management and build the workforce needed for value-based care.