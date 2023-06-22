Academy Award-winning Actress and Activist Laura Dern Joins Forces with UNest to Support How Parents Save and Invest for Their Children

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, has announced its partnership with Academy Award-winning actress and activist Laura Dern. The collaboration helps mark UNest’s Fifth Anniversary and its ascendancy as the leading saving and investment solution for young parents. UNest has added over 650,000 parents and children to its platform since launching its iOS and Android apps in 2020.

As a proud mother and advocate for children's well-being, Laura Dern is passionate about promoting solutions that address the financial challenges faced by parents. Recognizing UNest's mission to democratize access to simple, cost-effective financial solutions, Dern was immediately drawn to the company's mission.

UNest's platform provides parents with a friendly and efficient way to save for their children's future, enabling them to create investment accounts tailored to their life and financial goals. Through UNest, parents contribute monthly, and invite friends and family to gift directly to their child's savings. Parents also add to their child’s account when they shop with over 150 UNest Rewards partners. These include Disney+, Nike, Doordash, and life insurance provider WyshBox. UNest is the only solution that helps families ‘build a village’ by integrating saving, gifting and rewards through an iOS and Android app.

The partnership between Laura Dern and UNest represents a union of creativity, pragmatism, and social impact. By combining Dern's passion for empowering parents and UNest's market-leading technology, the collaboration aims to reshape the way families save for their children's futures.

"I am thrilled to be alongside UNest on its Fifth Anniversary to help parents navigate the challenge and complexity of saving for their children's futures," said Laura Dern. "UNest's modern platform transforms the way we approach financial planning for our children. Together, we can create a path towards economic empowerment and long-term security for families."

UNest's Founder and CEO, Ksenia Yudina, added, "We are honored to collaborate with Laura Dern, an extraordinary individual whose dedication to improving children's lives aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we can empower parents to save with confidence, while enabling friends and family, and brands to contribute meaningfully towards a child's financial future."

Through this partnership, UNest and Laura Dern aim to raise awareness about the importance of financial planning for children, inspiring a new generation of parents to take control of their financial destiny. With UNest's award-winning app and Laura Dern's influential voice, families will be equipped with the financial building blocks for their children's future.

**About UNest**

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped tens of thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from Capital Group, Marqeta, and MoneyLion. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, Altair Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.