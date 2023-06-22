The Container Store Elevates its College Business Through Partnership with Dormify

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, and Dormify, the one-stop online shop for dorm décor, announce an expansion of their back-to-college partnership. This summer, customers shopping for college can visit one of 40 locations of The Container Store and shop Dormify’s on-trend decor and bedding alongside The Container Store’s reimagined college product assortment.

Through September 4, The Container Store locations in Austin, Costa Mesa, Houston, Nashville, and New York City feature an exclusive Dormify shop-in-shop experience, offering a curated assortment of Dormify’s exclusive, on-trend bedding and décor items, such as mix-and-match Twin XL bedding, innovative charging headboards, pillows, throw blankets, and wall art. Thirty-five additional store locations feature Dormify displays so customers can experience products in person before purchasing online. More than 90 products from Dormify are available to shop online at containerstore.com.

“ The partnership with Dormify allows us to offer stylish bedding, headboards, throw blankets, and décor directly to our customers in a way The Container Store has never done before,” said Chief Merchandising Officer of The Container Store, Stacey Shively. “ We have an increased focus on complementary products to the storage and organization offerings our customers love, and this year college shoppers can find everything they need at The Container Store to set up functional college living spaces that are uniquely their own.”

“ We’re thrilled that students and families have the opportunity to shop for our products in person at The Container Store in markets that are home to so many colleges and universities,” said Amanda Zuckerman, Co-founder and President of Dormify. “ With Pinterest pins for ‘dorm room ideas’ topping 14 million, it’s clear that college-bound Gen Zers are looking for inspiration and functional designs that let them express their individuality. We’re excited about our collaboration with The Container Store and to offer these students a curated selection of our best-sellers through our first-ever shop-in-shop experience.”

To celebrate the partnership, Dormify and The Container Store will host a giveaway on Instagram. In addition, Dormify will activate college brand ambassadors in markets where The Container Store is hosting a Dormify shop-in-shop. These ambassadors will share their top dorm essentials, move-in tips, and advice on where to shop at the last minute for dorm décor, bedding and more.

College-bound students and their parents can also sign up to receive 25% off their purchases from The Container Store both in-store and online through September 4 by texting “CLASS” to 22922. Terms and conditions apply, see containerstore.com for details.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Dormify

Dormify is a college lifestyle and small-space decorating destination for the style-obsessed. Dormify simplifies the shopping experience for college students and post-grads by curating and creating exclusive products designed for small-space living without sacrificing style. Founded by Amanda Zuckerman and her mom, Karen, in 2011 when Amanda was in college, Dormify has become a trusted resource that makes outfitting your college dorm or apartment with everything you need (and want) stress-free and fun. Dormify has been highlighted by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Good Morning America, and The TODAY Show, and co-founder Amanda Zuckerman was named to Forbes “30 Under 30” list.

To learn more, visit Dormify.com.