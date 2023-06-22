Azul and Reliable Robotics Collaborate to Improve Aviation Safety and Connectivity in South America with Advanced Aircraft Automation

SÃO PAULO & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliable Robotics, a leader in safety-enhancing aircraft automation systems, and Azul Airlines, Brazil’s largest airline, today announced an agreement to work towards the adoption of advanced automation systems in the Azul network. These automation systems will improve aviation safety, on-time performance and connectivity in South America.

Azul has a fleet of over 175 aircraft serving more than 150 destinations globally with over 1,000 daily flights and is rapidly growing its cargo operations. Azul Conecta, Azul’s regional subsidiary, is one of the largest operators of Cessna 208 Caravans with a fleet of 27 aircraft serving 84 destinations within Brazil. Under this agreement, the companies will determine how to deploy Reliable’s advanced automation system into Azul Conecta’s Caravan operations in Brazil.

“Innovation is at the heart of Azul. This new philosophy of flying will bring even safer and more reliable service for air cargo and passenger flights, enhancing existing operations and enabling new routes and services across Brazil,” said Flavio Costa, Technical Vice President of Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras and President of Azul Conecta. “Reliable Robotics is leading the industry to certify advanced automation systems, and their deep experience with the Cessna 208 Caravan is particularly relevant for our operations in South America.”

Reliable Robotics is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify its advanced automation system and commence commercial cargo operations in the United States. This collaboration will enable Reliable’s subsequent international expansion into South America where the Caravan is widely used.

“Advanced automation technologies increase safety and on-time performance, and enable airlines to deliver more services with their existing aircraft fleet and pilot workforce,“ said Myles Goeller, Chief Business Officer of Reliable Robotics. “Azul and Azul Conecta have a track record of innovation, and we are proud to work with them to lead the rollout of advanced automation in Brazil.”

About Azul Conecta

Azul Conecta has more than 80 daily departures to over 84 destinations, creating an unparalleled network that carried more than 7,000 passengers in 2022. In addition to having a substantial network, optimized fleet and a high quality product with 27 Cessna Grand Caravan/Caravan EX and 3 exclusive cargo aircraft, Azul Conecta has 8 operational bases all over Brazilian territory. For more information: https://www.voeazul.com.br/br/pt/sobreazul/experiencia-azul/azul-conecta

Follow us on Instagram: @imprensaazul

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring safe, certified automation systems to commercial aviation. The company’s system enables remote operation of any aircraft type. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.

Connect on LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter