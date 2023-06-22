Allurion Announces Collaboration Agreement with Medtronic to Expand Access to AI-Powered Weight Loss Program

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion, a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced a pilot collaboration agreement with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, to expand access to Allurion’s AI-powered weight loss program through a sales agency agreement in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMA) region. The partnership enables Allurion to offer the Allurion Balloon and accelerate utilization of the Allurion Iris Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform in the management of bariatric surgery patients by leveraging Medtronic channels during the collaboration.

The Allurion Program combines the Allurion Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less gastric balloon for weight loss with the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, a remote patient monitoring solution powered by the Allurion Iris AI Platform and the company’s proprietary behavior change program. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers as a standalone product to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional.

In February 2023, Allurion announced its intention to go public via a business combination with Compute Health. Medtronic is currently an investor in Compute Health, and this agreement builds upon that existing relationship.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Medtronic to expand access to our weight loss program. Medtronic has exceptional distribution capabilities across a number of different channels that can augment our base business,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Allurion’s Founder and CEO. “We also believe this partnership will help accelerate adoption of our Iris AI Platform as a standalone offering to streamline the management of patients undergoing bariatric surgery and potentially improve outcomes, further cementing our position as a leader in AI and weight management.”

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale and Health Tracker devices. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional.

