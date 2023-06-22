The Serviceplan Group, Europe’s Largest Independent and Partner-Managed Agency Group, Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Serviceplan Group selected Box for secure collaboration, enterprise security and compliance. Operating in 16 locations across the globe, with over 5,000 employees, Serviceplan Group is Europe’s largest independent and partner-managed agency group. Through Box, Serviceplan Group enables collaboration with internal teams, international subsidiaries, external partners and clients to produce campaigns around advertising, brand awareness and communications.

“At Serviceplan Group, our mission is to create fascinating and engaging campaigns that allow our customers, from Heinz to BMW, to shine,” said Fabian Prueschenk, CFO and COO at Serviceplan Group. “Our worldwide teams of strategists, designers, creatives, CRM experts, PR consultants, data scientists, market researchers and more use Box to securely collaborate and deliver lasting, innovative results. We value how easy Box is to use, together with the strength of its enterprise security and compliance functionality, and we’re actively recommending it to our network of global clients.”

“Serviceplan Group is a leader in the agency space, widely recognized for award-winning and technologically relevant campaigns,” said Sébastien Marotte, President of EMEA at Box. “We’re thrilled that Box can play a central role in helping Serviceplan Group’s teams and partners connect and collaborate from anywhere. We look forward to our continued partnership as they expand their use of the Content Cloud.”

Serviceplan Group first became a Box customer in 2021. Since then, the company has expanded its use of Box to the full suite of Content Cloud products and capabilities included in the Enterprise Plus offering, enabling Serviceplan Group to:

Collaborate by centralizing and organizing content to simplify workflows across internal and external teams;

Meet compliance requirements for retention policies with Box Governance;

Manage and classify sensitive data with Box Consulting to fulfill Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) requirements;

Integrate with multiple business critical applications, including Microsoft Teams and Adobe Acrobat.

With over 115,000 customers, Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, Serviceplan Group joins leading Media and Entertainment (M&E) companies that have adopted Box’s Content Cloud to power new ways of working, such as BBC Studios, Warner Music Group and BETC, along with leading German brands like Mast-Jägermeister. For more on Box solutions for M&E, click here.

About The Serviceplan Group

The Serviceplan Group is the largest and most diversified owner- and partner-managed agency group globally. Founded in 1970 as a traditional advertising agency, the Serviceplan Group quickly developed its “House of Communication” concept, creating the only fully integrated agency model in Germany, combining all communication disciplines from the areas of creative and content, media and data, as well as experience and commerce under one roof. Whether brand strategists, creative, experience designers, marketing-technology experts, CRM experts, data scientists, market researchers, PR consultants or sales professionals, at Serviceplan Group, everyone works together to achieve a common goal. The Serviceplan Group is represented in 34 countries worldwide with 22 agency locations plus additional local partnerships. The precisely coordinated interaction of more than 40 specialist agencies from our three agency brands Serviceplan, Plan.Net and Mediaplus makes the Serviceplan Group the leading agency group for innovative communication.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.