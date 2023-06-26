Aviation Capital Group Re-Leases Eight A320neo Aircraft in Colombia

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced that it has signed leases with Avianca for eight Airbus A320neo aircraft. All eight aircraft are powered by CFM International LEAP-1A26 engines and are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

“We are excited about expanding our relationship with Avianca and seeing these aircraft continue to serve passengers in Colombia as well as across the Avianca network,” said Tom Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG.

“Avianca’s plan is to connect Colombia and Latin America with the world. We celebrate our growing partnership with ACG and the incorporation of these eight additional aircraft to Avianca’s fleet, which will then be composed of 150 aircraft - Passenger and Freighters,” said Adrian Neuhauser, President and CEO of Avianca.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2023, leased to roughly 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Avianca

AVIANCA includes Avianca - Star Alliance - member, LifeMiles and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation, Avianca, with more than 103 years of continuous operation since 1919, is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and has one of the largest airline operations in Latin America with 130 routes, 4,100 weekly flights and a fleet of more than 130 Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting to around 70 destinations in 24 countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2022, Avianca transported 24.6 million passengers with the operation of more than 187,000 flights. Its loyalty program, LifeMiles, is one of the largest in Latin America with more than 11.9 million members and 500 brand partners. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a leader in the region and is the main operator in different markets in the Americas. It serves more than 50 destinations with a fleet of Airbus 330 freighters, in addition to the operation in bellies of passenger aircraft. In 2022, Avianca Cargo transported more than 450,000 tons of cargo. Avianca today has a team of more than 12,000 people committed to providing safe, convenient, affordable and friendly service to its customers. Additional information at www.avianca.com