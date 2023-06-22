SoulCycle and FLOWN Join Forces to Boost Focus and Productivity for the Future of Work

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLOWN, the virtual co-working platform offering live focus sessions to remote-workers, announced today a partnership with SoulCycle that brings the feeling of an energizing workout to the world of work. The partnership with FLOWN kicks off with the first SoulCycle-led focus sessions – called “Flocks” – available to all SoulCycle and FLOWN members starting June 26th.

SoulCycle has become one of the most recognized wellness brands globally, renown for their charismatic Instructors who lead spin classes that are physically and emotionally transformational. SoulCycle’s partnership with FLOWN shows that this same model of leading community-rich accountability sessions can extend beyond the bike, and into the working lives of distracted and disconnected people around the world.

FLOWN runs 50+ live focus sessions a week, led by their own charismatic facilitators, where professionals and students work silently together, on-camera, using a technique called ‘body doubling’. Popularized over the last few years as rates of ADHD diagnoses have skyrocketed, body doubling is the act of working alongside someone else, and provides focus, accountability and a non-intrusive sense of community. It’s often recommended to people with ADHD – but it works for anybody. FLOWN members regularly report a 5x increase in their productivity thanks to the platform.

FLOWN’s facilitators set the energy for the focus session: they provide motivation and guidance as they begin, lead recharge activities in the middle, and reflections at the end. This partnership brings SoulCycle Instructors to FLOWN’s “Flocks”, where they will facilitate a schedule of focus sessions throughout the week, injecting SoulCycle’s brand of motivation, energy and personality into people’s day as they work. This boost in accountability not only improves one’s productivity in their jobs, but can also turn tasks like decluttering one’s home, completing tax returns, or practicing an instrument, into communal experiences.

“In a post-COVID, AI-saturated world, there is a deep need for accountability structures that leverage real humans and secular rituals,” said Alicia Navarro, Founder and CEO of FLOWN. “I started FLOWN to bring these structures into how we focus at work, and SoulCycle’s approach was an inspiration to me at the time. To partner with SoulCycle now paves the way for even more people to discover the power of live focus sessions.”

“Our mission is to move people to the world: physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Evelyn Webster, CEO of SoulCycle. “On FLOWN’s platform, SoulCycle’s Instructors will continue to impact our riders’ lives beyond the bike by providing them with the same energy, motivation, and focus that riders experience in studios.”

Anyone can sign-up for FLOWN’s 30-day free trial; SoulCycle members with SoulRenew subscriptions will be given a special offer. To learn more about the joint effort and join a SoulCycle-led focus session, please visit the partnership website.

About FLOWN

FLOWN is a ‘Twitch for work’, where our inspiring Facilitators help people focus, feel accountable, and achieve flow states at work. With so many online and offline distractions, we are eroding our ability to focus at work, and the move to remote work driven by COVID has meant people have lost the workplace rituals and human connection that provided accountability, novelty, and meaning. Using the science behind deep work and flow states, FLOWN has created a platform offering a range of different virtual co-working, body doubling, and creativity boosting experiences to suit any type of knowledge worker. Whether you are a freelancer preparing business proposals, an entrepreneur designing a new strategy, a PhD student writing their thesis, or someone with ADHD needing focus to work more effectively, FLOWN has a live experience to help you transform your relationship with work. FLOWN is led by serial entrepreneur Alicia Navarro, who founded content monetization platform Skimlinks (acquired by Connexity April 2020).

About SoulCycle

SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand that redefines health and happiness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. Thousands of riders take SoulCycle classes every day to ride through struggles, strengthen their bodies, empower their minds and find joy in movement to become the best version of themselves. SoulCycle was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, a devoted and loyal community, world-class, one-of-a-kind instructors, and unparalleled hospitality within our studios, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world. SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006, and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently more than 60 studios across the U.S. and London. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, including the brand's own proprietary fitness and leisure apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle.