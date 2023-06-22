ParcelShield Announces Partnership with Triose

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParcelShield Holdings, LLC ("ParcelShield"), the leading provider of technology-enabled predictive parcel tracking and patient engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, announces that Triose, Inc., part of AmerisourceBergen and the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, has partnered with ParcelShield, using the company’s technology to help ensure its hospital, health system and healthcare network customers receive life-critical, time-sensitive medical shipments on time.

With the use of ParcelShield’s solution, Triose will gain a more nuanced view of the delivery of critical medications to its healthcare provider customers and their patients. ParcelShield’s predictive analytics, tracking and monitoring capabilities will enable Triose to track and monitor the entire patient medication delivery journey, as well as predict, identify, and manage packages at risk of shipping delays. The solution will also allow Triose to enhance its communications with customers by giving proactive, real-time package tracking and delivery updates. Finally, the solution will capture proper documentation to support Proof of Delivery information and securely store it to provide on-demand access to the data to help support a case for full reimbursement for patient medication delivered successfully and reduce the chance of costly audits.

“Our partnership with ParcelShield expands Triose’s capabilities – both in helping to remove patient barriers to receiving high quality, affordable care, as well as maintaining security and visibility with pinpoint accuracy and high-speed delivery across the entire healthcare supply chain,” said Nick Pierce, Triose’s Vice President & General Manager. “Ultimately, leveraging ParcelShield’s solution furthers Triose’s mission to provide solutions and expertise that help healthcare provider customers realize savings and efficiencies while focusing on what matters most – the patient.”

ParcelShield’s solution calculates shipping recommendations using over 40 data points including weather forecasts, natural disasters, civil disturbances, origin shipping locations, recipient addresses, carriers, and airplane flight status. Healthcare providers can improve their operations by comparing ParcelShield’s insights to their daily back-end fulfillment capacity and recommending optimal dates and carrier service levels.

Kirk Nilson, CEO of ParcelShield, explained that “we are working with Triose to leverage ParcelShield’s proprietary artificial intelligence and predictive solution in order to make better and more informed decisions about when and how to ship critical healthcare supplies, identify packages at risk throughout the delivery journey, and provide customers the best experience possible.”

To learn more about ParcelShield, please visit https://www.parcelshield.com/. To learn more about Triose, part of AmerisourceBergen, please visit https://www.triose.com/.

About ParcelShield

ParcelShield provides predictive analytics and support services that reduce risk for shippers and help improve patient outcomes or end user satisfaction. ParcelShield has artificial intelligence and machine learning predictive models that provide real-time, carrier agnostic, deliverability risk-insight to prevent package distress before it happens. And when disruption and distress are unavoidable, ParcelShield deploys support services to track, communicate, and intercept critical packages to close the final mile, reduce loss, and deliver for the patient or end user. For more information visit www.parcelshield.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.