PatientFi and Engage Technologies Group Form Strategic Partnership to Empower Patients Through Affordable Care and Medical Financing Options Education

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, a leading point-of-sale platform for healthcare providers, and Engage Technologies Group, a comprehensive SaaS-based technology platform specializing in patient education and practice optimization, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to financially empower patients by enhancing their understanding of medical financing options, ultimately improving access to life-changing procedures and treatments.

By joining forces, PatientFi and Engage Technologies Group will educate patients about the various financing options available to them, ensuring they have the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about their healthcare. The partnership seeks to bridge the gap between patients and affordable care, promoting financial accessibility for individuals seeking elective medical services.

"We are excited about our partnership with Engage Technologies Group and the opportunities it presents to advance our mission of making life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to patients," said Todd Watts, CEO and Co-Founder of PatientFi. "Together, we will empower patients with the information they need to navigate their financing options effectively and improve their overall healthcare experience."

Engage Technologies Group is recognized for its work with doctors and surgeons in various medical fields, including aesthetics, ophthalmology, dentistry, and recently, audiology. With their extensive expertise in patient education and practice optimization, Engage Technologies Group brings valuable new insights and resources to the partnership.

"Engage Technologies Group is committed to improving patient engagement and practice performance," said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, CEO and President, Engage Technologies Group. "Our collaboration with PatientFi aligns perfectly with our mission, as we strive to provide patients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and ensure healthcare practices are optimized for efficiency and profitability."

PatientFi currently serves a nationwide network of healthcare providers across various specialties, including fertility, plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, audiology, and ophthalmology. Their user-friendly point-of-sale platform offers flexible financing alternatives, making it easier for patients to manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

For more information about PatientFi, please visit www.PatientFi.com.

To learn more about Engage Technologies Group, please visit www.engagetg.com.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a friendly financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Company's mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across fertility, plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, audiology, and ophthalmology. For more information about PatientFi, please visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Engage Technologies Group

Engage Technologies Group is a comprehensive, SaaS-based technology platform featuring a Practice Performance System that specializes in patient education and practice optimization. Engage improves patient engagement by closing the knowledge gap via curated content delivery to patients at the height of interest and critical moment of need, empowering decisions, soothing concerns, improving outcomes, and increasing satisfaction. On the practice optimization side, Engage provides role-based training courses in the areas of sales, finance, and operations, as well as business performance intelligence, data analytics, and a tailored roadmap to increase profitability, efficiency, and productivity. To learn more about Engage Technologies Group, please visit www.engagetg.com.