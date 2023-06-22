TicketManager Named Official Corporate Ticket Management Partner of the Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TicketManager has become the official corporate ticket management and proud partner of the Atlanta Braves.

In the partnership, all Braves corporate partners, premium ticket and suite holders and corporate A-List season ticket members will, at no cost to them, be able to manage, transfer and run reports on their tickets and events while using TicketManager’s convenient and powerful technology to manage ticket inventory across Braves Country. The capabilities allow companies to centralize tickets from multiple teams or events into one convenient place without the need to log-in to multiple accounts. There they can transfer mobile tickets to guests from all teams and events to more easily manage their ticket inventory.

“We believe in empowering our customers with tools to ensure they get the most from their investment with us,” said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships. “Delivering TicketManager’s technology to corporate partners, suite holders, corporate A-List season ticket members and premium seat holders at Truist Park at no cost is one of the best ways we can do that.”

TicketManager enables companies to maximize their ticket usage through simple-to-use, proprietary software handling ticket fulfillment and delivery. More than 100 companies of all sizes have used TicketManager’s All Access tools in the past year.

“The Atlanta Braves are an iconic team we are excited to join as a partner. Through this new partnership, the Braves join pro sports teams that are changing the game—including the Philadelphia Eagles, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and LAFC among others,” said Tony Knopp, TicketManager Co-Founder and CEO. “We are pleased and proud to offer sports properties in every major sports league a new way to align with their partners’ priorities and deliver real bottom-line value to them.”

TicketManager will launch this partnership by being the Presenting Sponsor of the July 1st A-List season ticket member event at the Coca-Cola Roxy where it will have the ability to showcase its capabilities to the entire membership ecosystem.

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.