Loop Media Announces Expansion into Australia and New Zealand via Strategic Partnership with Orange Door

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV), the free streaming television media company for business which provides over 2 billion video views every month via restaurants, retail businesses, office buildings, doctors’ offices, airports, bars and college campuses, and Orange Door, an established music, video and entertainment distributor in New Zealand, have announced that Loop Media has been added to Orange Door’s portfolio of offerings in New Zealand.

This partnership allows Orange Door and Loop Media to further expand Orange Door’s offerings in New Zealand and Australia and the opportunity to work with all business verticals – including healthcare, office buildings, retail, grocery and c-store sectors – which were previously inaccessible to Orange Door.

“Expanding Loop TV into the Australia-New Zealand markets has been on our radar for some time,” said Jon Niermann, CEO of Loop Media. “We’ve had a terrific relationship with Orange Door for years, and this new partnership is the beginning of the opportunity to expand our footprint further into the international market.”

“By working with Loop Media, we are able to further penetrate into the out-of-home market starting in New Zealand,” said Ross Vickers, CEO of Orange Door. “We can now offer additional opportunities and service to the retail, fitness, medical and hospitality sectors with the best-in-class Loop Player and its curated entertainment channels.”

The partnership kicked off in June 2023.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Orange Door

Orange Door is a music video service provider domiciled in New Zealand, which services many international markets with a range of products specializing in the hospitality, fitness centres, bowling centres and retail markets. It features regularly on the popular Bar Rescue Show, which is hosted by Jon Taffer.

The company has a long association with New Zealand companies who have embraced the world of digital entertainment across many platforms and has developed close working relationships with the AV industry, in order to deliver cutting edge technology to a broad range of industry professionals. The company also works with local entertainers to promote their productions onto the world stage through its service offerings.

