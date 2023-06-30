Innovative Cleaning Service Platform Cleanster.com Launches in Toronto

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleanster.com, a Canadian-owned company, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its innovative cleaning service platform in Toronto. Inspired by the successful Uber model, Cleanster.com has adapted the concept to cater specifically to the cleaning industry, providing a seamless and convenient solution for property owners, homeowners, and short-term rentals.

With a population of over 2.8 million, Toronto faces various cleaning challenges, and Cleanster is poised to address them head-on. The user-friendly Cleanster app empowers users to effortlessly book professional cleaners for their homes or offices. By simply selecting a date, users can receive an estimated cost for their cleaning services. Cleanster.com offers custom on-call cleaning services in Greater Toronto, serving areas such as Old Toronto, East York, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, and York.

Local professional cleaners, insured, bonded, and compensated fairly, are prioritized by Cleanster to ensure quality and customer satisfaction.

Cleanster.com is revolutionizing the way you find cleaning services by offering a unique and personalized approach. Unlike other forms of cleaning services, Cleanster is your dedicated partner in connecting you with local, professional, insured, bonded, and fairly compensated cleaners. Our mission is to ensure unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction in every cleaning experience.

What sets Cleanster.com apart is our commitment to matching you with highly skilled and trustworthy cleaners who are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. Each cleaner in our network undergoes a vetting process, including background checks, to ensure your peace of mind.

Unlike traditional cleaning service platforms, Cleanster.com stands out as a trailblazer in convenience. Recognizing the importance of round-the-clock support, Cleanster provides access to customer assistance through SMS, email, and chat. Customers no longer need to worry about cancellations, hiring the wrong professional, or property damage with no recourse. Cleanster has revolutionized the cleaning industry by ensuring a hassle-free experience for all users.

Cleanster.com offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services for apartment buildings, short-term rentals, and home services on-demand. With a primary focus on quality service, accountability, and affordability, Cleanster is committed to meeting the diverse cleaning needs of its customers.

"We are excited to introduce Cleanster.com to Toronto on Moving Day, July 1st, 2023," said Gloria Oppong, Co-founder & CEO of Cleanster.com. "We believe in creating a fresh start for Toronto's sanitation and cleaning needs. With Cleanster, users can expect a new era of cleanliness, convenience, and peace of mind. Together, we'll make Toronto shine like never before."

To experience the magic of Cleanster.com and embark on a journey toward a cleaner, brighter future, visit their website at www.cleanster.com or reach out to their dedicated team today.