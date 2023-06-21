PowerSchool Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to Provide Personalized Learning at Scale in K-12 Education

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced its integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to use OpenAI’s large language models within PowerSchool Performance Matters and PowerSchool LearningNav, part of PowerSchool’s Personalized Learning Cloud.

The implementation of generative AI within these products will dramatically improve educators’ ability to deliver personalized learning to students at scale by enabling the application of personalized assessments and learning pathways based on individual student needs and learning goals. K-12 educators will also benefit from access to OpenAI technology within a secure, private platform with the same stringent privacy, ethics, and security standards that govern all PowerSchool products.

“The application of Azure’s OpenAI service within PowerSchool products will usher in a new era of personalized education, dramatically reducing the burden on teachers and providing truly individualized learning and support for every child,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “PowerSchool is uniquely positioned to deploy AI solutions at scale, safely and securely, within our comprehensive K12 education cloud solutions serving school, district, and state education organizations benefiting 50 million students.”

The generative-AI functionality will save educators a significant amount of time by providing them with AI-generated assessment items within the PowerSchool Performance Matters formative assessment solution aligned to a desired learning objective, grade level, subject, and standard, which the teacher can use to deliver more frequent formative assessments at scale. Instead of spending hours creating assessment items, the built-in AI-powered item creation will reduce this effort to minutes. The AI-generated assessment items will be complemented by AI-powered Adaptive Testing in Performance Matters to better understand each student’s competency and personalized instruction needs. The educator can then leverage generative AI within the PowerSchool LearningNav product to create multiple-choice questions within diagnostic tests personalized to each student’s competency level to assist in instruction and measure progress against learning goals.

“Our goal is to bring the transformative potential of AI to education, by powering technology solutions with large-scale AI models that are responsibly deployed through industry-leading partners like PowerSchool,” said Lydia Smyers, Microsoft Vice President of US Education. "We’re looking forward to seeing the impact Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service will bring to the education industry through PowerSchool’s unique implementations and vision for personalized learning.”

By integrating GPT into PowerSchool Performance Matters and LearningNav products via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, educators can access the benefits of generative AI safely and securely, integrated into the existing education technology tools they use every day. Educators will also benefit from generative AI recommendations with increased accuracy due to PowerSchool’s sophisticated model performance and quality monitoring for factual accuracy of data, validation on reasoning, sensitivity, and content quality metrics. Additionally, PowerSchool continues to invest in feature explain-ability, bias audits, and bias reduction strategies of both algorithmic and data fairness in the machine learning process to inculcate fairness, accountability, and transparency in machine learning while making sure all students benefit from these solutions.

