Options Empowers Traders with Successful Deployment of Real-Time Market Data Feed from Boerse Stuttgart Group

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced the successful deployment of the real time market data feed from Boerse Stuttgart Group.

Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe and plays a pivotal role in the financial landscape as the operator of Europe’s leading stock exchange for Securitized Derivatives trading. This integration demonstrates Options’ commitment to delivering comprehensive and definitive market data to its customers in the region.

In deploying this feed, which is available through shared infrastructure in FR2, Options now has full coverage of the German exchanges, which includes access to key Cash Equity, Indices, Derivatives, Fixed Income and Energy Markets. The deployment will further enable users to access real time quotes and trades, empowering traders and investors worldwide.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, “We are delighted to integrate Boerse Stuttgart Group’s market data feed, further enriching our diverse market data platform and expanding our global coverage. Customers will benefit from enhanced insights, allowing them to make informed trading decisions with precision and confidence.

This strategic deployment reflects our commitment to providing clients with the latest connectivity solutions across the EMEA markets and is a key part of our rapid growth trajectory.”

Sabine Gustke, Head of Information Products and Services of Boerse Stuttgart Group, said, “We are very pleased to have added Options Technology as a data vendor, further strengthening the global distribution of our real-time market data.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its appointment of renowned capital markets expert, Larry Leibowitz to its board of advisors, the attainment of Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Security and the opening of a new office in Paris.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

About Boerse Stuttgart Group

Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe with strategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and crypto business. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, and – with Boerse Stuttgart Digital – has built the largest digital and crypto business of all European exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Group has a workforce of 700 and premises in Stuttgart, Berlin, Stockholm, Zurich, and Ljubljana.