Moonfare Helps Make Wishes Come True

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moonfare, a leading global digital private equity platform, has announced its support of global charity Make-A-Wish® International, whose mission is to create life-changing wishes, bringing hope and joy to children living with critical illnesses around the world.

The collaboration was kicked off with a dinner in Frankfurt on 20th June to raise the profile of this important charity among Moonfare's exclusive global investor community.

Moonfare's founder and CEO, Steffen Pauls said, " Special moments keep us going through hard times. They are even more important for children whose health conditions undermine what should be the joyful experience of childhood. Our aim is that Moonfare’s involvement with Make-A-Wish will help make many more children’s wishes come true.”

Make-A-Wish International’s mission is to create life-changing wish experiences for children living with critical illnesses, whatever their wish is. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. A wish is a carefully planned journey, designed to complement a child’s medical treatment, giving them the hope, strength and joy they need to fight their illness.

Make-A-Wish started with a 7-year-old’s wish — and $37.76. In 1980, Chris Greicius was battling leukaemia, and wished to be a police officer. A group of generous individuals made his wish come true, and sparked a powerful movement that would transform millions of lives. Since then, Make-A-Wish has become a symbol of hope, inspiring communities across the globe. The organisation now has 40 affiliates worldwide and grants wishes in 50 countries. Despite the scale of its ambition, thousands of children are diagnosed every day with a critical illness, of which only a small percentage receive their life-changing wish. Make-A-Wish believes that all eligible children deserve the benefits a wish can provide. That is why they are dedicated to granting the wish of every eligible child worldwide.

By leveraging its engaged and like-minded community of over 50,000 members, partner banks, family offices and private wealth managers, Moonfare aims to support the foundation to make more wishes come true.

Luciano Manzo, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, said, “ We are grateful for Moonfare’s support to our mission, and we look forward to collaborating together to raise much-needed funds and awareness to help us achieve our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child. With Moonfare’s help, and the support from its wonderful community, we will be able to reach more children around the world, and create unique wish experiences, which will have a transformative effect on the lives of the children and families we serve.”

Moonfare is committed to promoting the values of responsible global citizenship and has worked in particular with charities and programmes focused on disadvantaged children. It has previously developed a partnership with the Swiss Dariu Foundation and partnered with UK-based Greater Share, two initiatives that promote education and digital literacy for children. There will be more such initiatives to come.

About Moonfare

Moonfare offers individual investors and their advisors’ access to curated private equity investment opportunities. With a digital onboarding process and asset management platform, Moonfare allows clients to register and invest in as little as 15 minutes. To date, Moonfare has offered over 95 private market funds from top general partners worldwide such as KKR, Carlyle, Permira and EQT, with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, venture, growth and real asset categories like infrastructure.

Moonfare’s investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 3,500 clients who have invested more than $2.5 billion on its platform. Headquartered in Berlin, Moonfare operates in 24 countries across Europe, Asia, and America and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Zürich, Singapore, Paris and Luxembourg.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org, and for more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

Notes to editors

As some children and young people are not made aware of the exact nature of their diagnosis and to respect families’ own approach to their situation, Make-A-Wish ask that the phrase ‘terminally ill’ is not used editorially, and that terms like critical or serious illness are used instead.