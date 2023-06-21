Cross River Bank and Fintainium Expand Fintech Payment Offerings for Small and Medium Businesses

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Fintainium, a cutting-edge financial technology company providing innovative and comprehensive payment methods. Through the collaboration, Cross River will provide a range of payment services, including connection to the automated clearing house (ACH) network, check processing with positive pay fraud prevention, and push-to-card capabilities to enhance Fintainium's payment offerings for their business customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fintainium to enhance their payment offerings for small and medium businesses," said Keith Vander Leest, Head of Payments at Cross River. "Cross River's expertise in providing secure, compliant and efficient payment services aligns perfectly with Fintainium's commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions. Together, we will empower businesses with faster B2B payment capabilities, enabling them to streamline operations and achieve greater financial agility."

Fintainium has quickly established itself as a leader in providing innovative financial technology solutions, catering specifically to the needs of small and medium businesses and the software solutions that power these businesses. By teaming up with Cross River, a trusted and forward-thinking financial institution and technology provider, Fintainium will now be able to further strengthen its position in the market and expand its range of payment capabilities.

“It is a privilege to partner with Cross River. They understand our business and the needs of our customers,” said Neal Harm, Fintainium’s Chief Operating Officer. “Their payments suite allows us the flexibility to provide comprehensive business payments solutions and offer a first-class experience to our customers.”

Through this partnership, Fintainium's small and medium enterprise customers will gain access to ACH, push-to-card and check processing with positive pay payment capabilities, enabling seamless and efficient electronic funds transfers, powerful fraud prevention, and quick and convenient disbursement of funds to prepaid debit cards, providing businesses with faster access to funds. As small and medium businesses, recover from the effects of the pandemic and navigate a difficult economic environment, cash flow management and access to funds are more important than ever for a business’ survival and growth.

Cross River is committed to empowering small and medium businesses, which have been historically neglected by the traditional banking model, hindering their potential for growth. The partnership between Cross River and Fintainium marks an exciting step toward providing comprehensive and tailored financial technology solutions for small and medium businesses. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this collaboration is set to empower businesses and facilitate their growth in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

About Fintainium

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world-class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium is an open API-driven and modular platform that works seamlessly with banking core and ERP systems. Fintainium's modular platform delivers financial solutions such as embedded payments and lending, an integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, fast payments, mass disbursements, and back-office automation. Fintainium is the only platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface.