X-Analytics Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

X-Analytics is proud to be selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

X-Analytics is proud to be selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-Analytics, represented by a team of global innovators on a mission to accelerate cyber resiliency across all aspects of society, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

The X-Analytics team has extensive experience applying transformative cyber risk resiliency innovation across leading global corporations, the cyber insurance market, and establishing the standard for effective cyber risk governance across the boardroom community.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“We are excited to welcome X-Analytics to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “X-Analytics and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, X-Analytics CEO John Frazzini will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“We are on a mission to ensure a cyber resilient future across all aspects of our digital society,” said Frazzini. “It’s great to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and we look forward to engaging in the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity, sharing our thoughts and insights with other global leaders in the field.”

Areas of collaborative focus between X-Analytics and the World Economic Forum, Centre for Cybersecurity in Geneva, Switzerland will include cyber security strategy effectiveness, cyber insurance optimization, effective cyber risk boardroom governance and the application of generative AI innovation in pursuit of a cyber resilient future.

More information on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here.

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

------------------------------

About X-Analytics

X-Analytics the leading cyber risk resiliency platform developed by Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) – a cyber risk analytics firm whose mission is to ensure a cyber resilient future. X-Analytics delivers business intelligence unlocking cyber risk strategies most effective to optimize successful business outcomes. X-Analytics is transforming how executives, the boardroom community and the cyber insurance industry effectively manage exposure to cyber risk. For more information, visit https://www.x-analytics.com.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.