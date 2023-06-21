B.E.S.T. Program, Simply Healthcare Partner to Expand Healthcare Workforce

Simply announced a donation of $75,000 to Brain Expansions Scholastic Training (B.E.S.T) during the B.E.S.T. Summer Medical Academy Induction Ceremony, held at the University of South Florida in Tampa. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simply Healthcare Plans (Simply) announced a donation of $75,000 to the Tampa Bay-based non-profit, Brain Expansions Scholastic Training (B.E.S.T), to support the organization’s Healthcare Entry Careers and Economic Mobility Initiative. The funding will expand the initiative’s medical skills training and mentorship offerings to underrepresented minority (URM) students to help increase access to career pathways in healthcare.

The Healthcare Entry Careers and Economic Mobility Initiative aims to address the public health crisis of healthcare worker shortages within Tampa Bay. By facilitating access to career pathways for URM students, B.E.S.T. is also providing critical tools for both individuals and their communities to thrive.

The B.E.S.T. Organization has three primary goals for participants: exposure to career certification programs, connection to a robust mentor network, and ongoing practical guidance, professional development, and career navigation to ensure successful entry and retention into the healthcare workforce.

Simply’s donation was announced during the B.E.S.T. Summer Medical Academy Induction Ceremony, held at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The ceremony marks the launch of the B.E.S.T. Summer Medical Academy, where program participants receive rigorous, hands-on experience to better understand the functions of hospital departments.

“ Simply is committed to strengthening Florida’s workforce through the implementation of innovative solutions that can increase access to care in underserved communities,” said Holly Prince, President, Simply. “ Through our partnership with B.E.S.T., we’re able to provide training in communities where it’s needed most.”

This latest donation reflects Simply’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that address the critical need to help build and maintain a robust network of highly skilled healthcare providers across the state. The donation will directly impact the lives of aspiring healthcare professionals and will support the program’s infrastructure, enhance access to learning resources, and provide additional scholarships for participants.

B.E.S.T., founded and led by Dr. Dexter Frederick, is a Tampa Bay community-driven initiative that seeks to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities by strengthening the workforce of healthcare professionals from underrepresented backgrounds.

“ The support from Simply is invaluable to the success of B.E.S.T. This donation allows us to expand our program’s reach, providing more students with the resources they need to thrive in the health profession,” said Dr. Frederick. “ By offering medical skills training and mentorship, we are not only helping individuals but also cultivating a diverse healthcare workforce that better represents the communities we serve. We are grateful for Simply’s commitment to empowering future healthcare leaders.”

By investing in community-based efforts that address critical priorities across the entire state, Simply has made a commitment to play a pivotal role in the health and well-being of Floridians. This includes efforts around mental health, maternal and children’s health, disease management, secondary education, workforce development, rural health and more.

About B.E.S.T., Inc.

Brain Expansions Scholastic Training, Inc. (B.E.S.T., Inc.) is an award-winning not-for-profit organization committed to uplifting youth, who are inspired to pursue careers in healthcare. Prevention starts early. The B.E.S.T. Medical Academy welcomes youth scholars from diverse, economically challenged communities who might not otherwise have access to resources to a skilled medical program at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The B.E.S.T. Medical Academy provides a comprehensive academic curriculum, strong mentorship, and strategic programming to ensure youth scholars’ success by firsthand exposure to and inclusion from accomplished medical professionals. B.E.S.T. and an array of premier partnerships are committed to the elimination of the growing disparities in medical care across the nation. By skillfully, equipping this next generation of compassionate, workforce-ready, healthcare heroes, the B.E.S.T. Medical Academy is leading the way.

About Simply Healthcare Plans

Simply Healthcare Plans, Inc. (“Simply”), is a Florida managed health care plan that serves Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in the state of Florida. In addition, Simply, through a line of business called Clear Health Alliance, also serves Florida Medicaid members who are living with HIV/AIDS. Our goal is to provide healthcare and related services that are comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Each and every day, members of our team can be found in Florida communities, listening to our members, interacting with our health care providers and partnering with community-based organizations. Our goal is to ensure members and entire communities are empowered to become active participants in their health care and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Simply, visit www.simplyhealthcareplans.com.